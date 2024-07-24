Philadelphia Phillies Announce Signing of First-Round Draft Pick
The Philadelphia Phillies announced the signing of their first-round pick, outfielder Dante Nori, as the team has signed nearly all of its draft picks before the deadline next week.
The Phillies have until 5 p.m. eastern Aug. 1 to sign their entire draft class.
Nori played for Northville High School in Northville, Mich. While the Phillies did not disclose the terms of his deal, MLB Pipeline reported that he signed a $2.5 million bonus, which was well below the slot value for the No. 27 overall selection, which was $3.228 million.
That gave the Phillies extra money for some of their other selections, as they had a salary bonus pool of $7.381 million for this year’s class.
The 19-year-old Nori batted .477/.575/.748 with a 1.323 OPS last season as he led Northville to its first state championship in the school’s 115-year history. He also scored 52 runs, hit 23 extra-base hits, drew 32 walks and stole 20 bases.
He was also named to the MaxPreps All-America First Team, one of five outfielders in the country who received the honor. He was also named the 2024 Michigan Player of the Year by MaxPreps. A 2024 Preseason Perfect Game All-American, Nori was named Mr. Baseball by the Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association in 2024, an award given annually to the top baseball player in the state of Michigan.
The Phillies have now signed 15 of their 20 draft selections. Nori’s signing comes after the Phillies reportedly signed Griffin Burkholder, their second-round pick, out of Freedom High School in Virginia. He was not part of the Phillies’ release of selections signed, so his deal may not be final. MLB Pipeline reported the deal on Monday.
He reportedly signed a deal worth $2.5 million, well above his slot value of $1.352 million.
The Phillies’ complete list of selections from the 2024 MLB Draft is below.
2024 Philadelphia Phillies MLB Draft Class
(Round, player, school, position, bat/throw)
Bold: Signed per team release or per report
Round 1: Dante Nori, Northville HS (MI), OF, L/L
Round 2: Griffin Burkholder, Freedom HS (VA), OF, R/R
Round 3: John Spikerman, Oklahoma, SS, S/R
Round 4: Carson DeMartini, Virginia Tech, SS, L/R
Round 5: Carter Mathison, Indiana, OF, L/L
Round 6: Kodey Shojinaga, Kansas, C, R/R
Round 7: Joel Dragoo, Presbyterian, OF, R/R
Round 8: Camron Hill, Georgia Tech, P, L/L
Round 9: Marcus Morgan, Iowa, P, R/R
Round 10: Brady Day, Kansas State, SS, L/R
Round 11: Titan Hayes, Austin Peay, P, R/R
Round 12: A.J. Wilson, UNC Charlotte, P, L/L
Round 13: Tegan Cain, Kansas, P, L/R
Round 14: Jared Spencer, Indiana State, P, L/L
Round 15: Luke Gabrysh, Saint Joseph's, P, R/R
Round 16: Eli Trop, Penn, P, R/R
Round 17: Ryan Degges, Charlotte, P, R/R
Round 18: Kevin Warunek, Longwood, P, L/L
Round 19: Erik Ritchie, East Carolina, P, L/L
Round 20: Kyler Carmack, Ole Miss, P, R/R