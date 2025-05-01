Philadelphia Phillies Award Winners From Inconsistent First Month of Season
The Philadelphia Phillies ended the month of April with a solid 17-13 record, but it wasn’t smooth sailing the entire time.
They won six out of their first seven games, split the next four and then lost five out of seven. A three-game winning streak followed that, but then the Phillies dropped five in a row.
April ended on a high note with a four-game winning streak, with the team 3.5 games behind the New York Mets in the National League East race.
Finding consistency will be key for the remainder of the season. That means some players who struggled in the first month are getting on track and hopefully players who got off to hot starts are keeping that up.
Who was hot in April for Philadelphia and who was not? Here are some awards for the team through the first month.
MVP - Kyle Schwarber
Manager Rob Thomson made a bold move in 2025, deciding to move his designated hitter out of the leadoff spot, inserting him as the team’s cleanup hitter, hoping to generate a little more offense.
It has worked with Schwarber knocking in a team-high 23 RBI through 30 games. He also leads the team with nine home runs and a 158 OPS+. His approach has not changed at all, drawing a team-high 24 walks, which is tied with first baseman Bryce Harper.
Schwarber has improved his walk rate to 18.0% through the first month of the season and has a career-low 21.8% strikeout rate, getting off to a scorching hot start as the team’s best performing hitter.
LVP - Alec Bohm
This unwanted award could have easily gone to center fielder Brandon Marsh, who has a slash line of .095/.220/.167 with a -0.8 WAR through 17 games and 51 plate appearances. The only reason he is receiving the benefit of the doubt is the injury he is dealing with.
Seemingly healthy, Bohm is just not playing well out of the gate.
He has a -1.0 WAR, struggling to provide a positive impact in any facet of the game as he is struggling with his glove as much as he is at the plate. Baseball Savant has him at -9 Batting Run Value and -1 Fielding Run Value.
It is hard to fathom this is the same player who made the All-Star team last year with a start on the polar opposite end of the spectrum in 2024.
Cy Young - Jesus Luzardo
The Phillies were on the lookout for a new No. 5 starter given how much Taijuan Walker struggled in 2024. His bounceback has been incredible and he was considered for this spot.
But Luzardo gets the nod since he has been one of the best pitchers in baseball over the first month of the season. He could not have made a better first impression with a 3-0 record across his first six starts.
His 1.73 ERA and 2.00 FIP are both elite. He has struck out 41 batters through 36.1 innings, taking full advantage of the changes the coaching staff has helped him make.
It has culminated in an NL-high 1.6 WAR, blowing away all expectations that were placed on him.
Cy Yuck - Jordan Romano
Philadelphia knew they had its work cut out for them replacing two excellent relievers in Jeff Hoffman and Carlos Estevez, who departed in free agency signing deals with the Toronto Blue Jays and Kansas City Royals.
Romano was one of their replacements and he has been a disaster in the first month of the season with a 12.19 ERA across 10.1 innings with a -1.0 WAR.
The bullpen as a whole hasn’t been very good, but his struggles are a major concern after he was injured and ineffective in 2024. Will he be able to regain the dominant form he showed from 2021-2023?
It would help the team immensely if he could.
Most Improved - Bryson Stott
The Phillies starting second baseman looked like an ascending All-Star with his performance in 2023. But, an injury in 2024 derailed him a little bit, looking pedestrain on the field with an 87 OPS+.
Healthy in 2025, Stott has regained the form he showed in 2023 with a .297/.374/.436 slash line with two home runs, four doubles and two triples. He has 15 RBI and is a perfect 7-for-7 on stolen base attempts.
His OPS+ of 125 is second most amongst the starting lineup behind Schwarber and third overall with Edmundo Sosa recording a 134.