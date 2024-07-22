Philadelphia Phillies Bring Back Familiar Face to Bolster Outfield Depth
The Philadelphia Phillies are likely going to make some moves ahead of the upcoming July 30 trade deadline so they can bolster this roster for the second half of the season.
Bringing in another bullpen arm and adding an outfielder to the mix is something that has been reported the front office is targeting. Who those exact players might be are not known at this time, especially after some information suggests their one-time target Brent Rooker is now being viewed as someone who isn't a fit.
How aggressive Dave Dombrowski is willing to be also isn't clear.
His past history suggests he will go all in and trade away multiple high-ranking prospects to land someone he thinks will help his team get to the top.
But, with multiple big names seemingly checked off their wish list, it's looking like the Phillies will be a bit more measured in what they do around the deadline, while still trying to bring in the perfect pieces to help them win a World Series.
While Dombrowski and his staff are searching the market to see who might be available, they decided to bring back a familiar face.
According to Matt Gelb of The Athletic, Philadelphia re-signed David Dahl to a minor league deal and will have him report to their Triple-A affiliate sometime this week.
The 31-year-old elected free agency on July 10 after he was designated for assignment, but without generating interest from teams around the league, he decided to come back to the Phillies where he will look to play his way into a potential role going forward.
Dahl had a great start with the team following his call up on June 3 when he hit two homers in his first three games, however, he cooled off and had a .207/.242/.397 slash line at the time of his DFA.