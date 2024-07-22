Concerning Philadelphia Phillies Deadline Update Suggests Team Won't Land Outfielder
After dropping the first two games of a three-game set against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Philadelphia Phillies got back on track with a 6-0 win on Sunday. They entered the break with an 8.5-game lead in the National League East and still have that after losing two of three.
Right now, the biggest focus is on winning the division, so the Phillies need to make sure the Atlanta Braves don't catch them.
The trade deadline will give them an opportunity to add players who can help win the division, even if it's a marginal move. Philadelphia has proven to be the best team in baseball during the season, but there are holes this team can fill.
Finding an every game center fielder is important, and it's safe to say that they need to solidify their bullpen. The Phillies bullpen, which could be more important than anything in October, is a bit inconsistent at times.
However, the center field issues are constant, and one that could be solved. Philadelphia has had rumored interest in Jazz Chisholm, Luis Robert Jr., and Brent Rooker over the past few weeks.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today shut those rumors down on Sunday, reporting that the front office has shown "no interest" in Chisholm, and don't believe Rooker is a "fit."
"The Philadelphia Phillies have no interest in Miami Marlins center fielder Jazz Chisholm, have shied away from Chicago White Sox outfielder Tommy Pham and don’t believe that Oakland A’s outfielder Brent Rooker is a fit."
Interestingly enough, he didn't mention Robert, which could be a sign that there's still strong interest in the potential superstar.
Robert is likely the best player out of the other three he mentioned, but there are concerns over his health. Rooker would be an interesting addition, as he can swing it with the best of them, but he doesn't solve their problems in center field unless they move someone over from the current outfield.
In the 2024 season, Robert has once again dealt with injuries, playing in just 45 games. He's only played in more than 98 games once in his five-year career, but he did show how good he truly could be when he played 145 games in 2023.
Last year, he slashed .264/.315/.542 with 38 home runs, 36 doubles, and an OPS+ of 130. He's had a somewhat quiet season compared to what he did a year ago, but he still has a 122 OPS+.
There isn't any doubt about the type of talent he is, as the concerns are strictly on being able to stay healthy. If the front office believes he can manage to do so, it wouldn't be surprising to see a blockbuster trade happen in the next few days.