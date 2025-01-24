Philadelphia Phillies Can Put Bow on Offseason With This Free Agent Signing
The Philadelphia Phillies entered the offseason without any truly glaring needs on their roster, but there was plenty of speculation that they could look to shake things up.
It was easy to see why they could seek some changes after an incredibly disappointing showing in the postseason.
After winning 95 games in the regular season and taking home the National League East title, they earned a bye into the NLDS. There, they were quickly disposed of by the New York Mets, who beat them in four games.
Falling so far short of World Series aspirations, it did make some sense that they would look to shake things up, but it takes two to tango on the trade market.
The Phillies didn’t find any takers when they made All-Star third baseman Alec Bohm available as their asking price was reportedly too high.
No one was taking on the money owed to Nick Castellanos either, as they reportedly put those two players in a package and offered them to the Houston Astros in exchange for Kyle Tucker, who was eventually traded to the Chicago Cubs.
While no trades were made, Philadelphia did address some of their needs, albeit not to the extent some fans were likely hoping.
Acquiring Jesus Luzardo from the Miami Marlins to be their No. 5 starter was an excellent move as he provides legitimate upside. If he can stay healthy and regain his form from 2023, the Phillies are in business.
The signing of Max Kepler is a risky one, especially since he has had issues remaining healthy. Without any Major League experience playing left field, it is an incredibly risky move for a contending team to be relying on him to that extent.
But, the most glaring hole that developed was in the bullpen.
All-Star reliever Jeff Hoffman left in free agency, agreeing to a deal with the Toronto Blue Jays.
He wasn’t the only key bullpen arm to hit the market, as Carlos Estevez, whom they acquired from the Los Angeles Angels ahead of the trade deadline last July, was also a free agent.
He remains on the market and is viewed by many as the best relief pitcher available. That has led to his market heating up, but David Schoenfield of ESPN believes that re-signing him is the final move the team should be looking to make this winter.
To this point, the only addition the team has made to their late-game mix was Jordan Romano, who was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays after an injury-plagued 2024.
He was dominant before the injury, and the team is hoping that he can bounce back and regain his form. Like Kepler, it is a risky proposition.
Bringing Estevez back would certainly lessen the risk, as he is a proven commodity and Philadelphia knows what to expect from him. It will almost certainly take a multi-year deal, but with their window to contend being now, they should be willing to pay the price.