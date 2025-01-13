Why Philadelphia Phillies Should Keep All-Star Infielder, Avoid Trade
The Philadelphia Phillies have been involved in a lot of trade rumors this offseason as they sought to shake up a roster that fell short of expectations in the 2024 MLB playoffs.
After being eliminated by the New York Mets in the NLDS, changes were expected to ensure that the Phillies remained amongst the contenders in the National League. Never shy about making big moves and spending money, the team has been surprisingly reserved.
In free agency, Philadelphia signed relief pitcher Jordan Romano and outfielder Max Kepler to one-year deals, hoping each can bounce back from injury-plagued 2024 campaigns. Their pitching staff was upgraded in a major way with Jesus Luzardo acquired from the Miami Marlins in a trade.
With one of the best cores still in baseball, expectations will remain high heading into 2025. But, the team may not be done making moves.
One player who has been mentioned plenty in trade rumors is third baseman Alec Bohm.
There have been reports that the team removed him from the trading block, but other updates have revealed a trade could happen if the Phillies’ asking price wasn’t so high. To this point, no other team has been willing to meet that asking price.
When taking a look at their current starters and core pieces, Bohm does make sense as a trade chip. His contract is set to increase after being an All-Star for the first time in 2024 and is under club control for two more seasons, so he wouldn’t be a rental, increasing what the team can expect in return.
There are some concerns after his slow second half, but his overall numbers were solid. He recorded a .280/.332/.448 slash line, as his slugging percentage has increased in three consecutive campaigns.
A player who was mentioned as a potential replacement should the team be able to move Bohm was St. Louis Cardinals veteran third baseman Nolan Arenado.
The eight-time All-Star and 10-time Gold Glover has been one of the best players at the hot corner in his career. But, the Phillies would be better off retaining their current All-Star instead of looking to bring in Arenado.
One of the reasons is price.
If Bohm’s price tag is thought to be too high, Arenado’s would be considered exorbitant. To avoid arbitration, the Philadelphia third baseman agreed to a one-year, $7.7 million deal; the Cardinals star is owed $21 million in 2025, $16 million in 2026 and $15 million in 2027.
Arenado remains an elite player with the glove, but his production at the plate has fallen off a cliff over the last two years.
After recording a .533 slugging percentage, .891 OPS and career-high OPS+ of 151 in 2022, he has recorded .459, .774 and 108 in 2023 and .394, .719 and 101 in 2024.
That drop-off is considerable and certainly, a cause for concern as his doubles and home runs have decreased in each of those campaigns as well.
Not to mention the price it would cost to acquire him. Bohm would likely be included as part of the trade package and at least one prospect would be included as well.
That isn’t a price worth paying, especially with so many of their core pieces already being on the wrong side of 30. Swapping out a 28-year-old for a player who will turn 34 years old in April is not a good way to operate to ensure the title window stays open as long as possible.