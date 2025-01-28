Philadelphia Phillies Can Turn Offseason Around With Trade for High-Profile Arm
The offseason so far for the Philadelphia Phillies has been middling, to say the least, though they have not been completely silent like other teams in MLB.
They added Jordan Romano, a formerly elite closer who could be a good addition if he can return to form after a 2024 lost to injury.
Next, they added Max Kepler, an oft-injured outfielder who many are expecting far too much from considering he has not played 130 or more games in consecutive years since 2019 and has done so in any singular season exactly once in that span.
The best move so far was the acquisition of Jesus Luzardo in a trade with the Miami Marlins, solidifying the rotation as the best in MLB, and moving Taijuan Walker to the bullpen full-time.
It could be surpassed as the best move, however, if the Phillies were to add even more depth to their bullpen in a trade with the San Diego Padres for pitcher Michael King.
King is entering his last year of team control, and 2025 will also serve as his age-30 campaign. While he served primarily as a starter in 2024, 97 of his 146 career Major League games have come out of the bullpen.
The pitcher was nothing short of fantastic in his first year as a full-time starter, pitching to a 2.95 ERA across 173 2/3 innings in 31 games with 201 strikeouts and a 139 ERA+.
In his career as a reliever, King has pitched to a 3.03 ERA across 172 innings in 97 games with 200 strikeouts; as a starter that ERA climbs to 3.32 across 249 1/3 innings in 49 starts with 283 strikeouts.
Philadelphia's bullpen is currently projected to be anchored by Romano as the closer with Matt Strahm and Orion Kerkering serving as setup men and Jose Alvarado as the highest-leverage middle reliever.
Adding King to the mix would give the club the flexibility to push Alvarado down the depth chart another spot, with the hypothetical acquisition serving as a third setup man with Strahm and Kerkering.
It would also allow the team to use King on days when they need a spot start instead of Walker, limiting the damage that Walker can do to his own team by keeping him off the mound.
King and the Padres were unable to come to an agreement on contract and are slated for an arbitration hearing soon, but the pitcher's top-end salary would only be $8.8 million, a drop in the bucket for what the Phillies currently have on their payroll.
As far as the return that San Diego would receive, with King entering a contract year and how little Major League players have been valued on the trade market this winter, it should not take much.
A package of Mick Abel, Devin Saltiban, and Robert Moore could get the job done.
While Philadelphia's offseason to this point certainly has not been bad, it has been nothing short of middling.
But it can be considered a huge success if they pulled the trigger on a trade for King.