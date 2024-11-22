Philadelphia Phillies Fan Favorite Among Potential Non-Tender Candidates
Things are starting to heat up this offseason, and while the Philadelphia Phillies haven't made any moves, they are certainly in the center of headlines.
From scheduling a meeting with prized free agent Juan Soto, to being featured as a destination for some starting pitchers, to putting their All-Star third baseman on the trade block, there is a chance the Phillies will make a major splash this winter.
Before that takes place, though, the front office will have to make their first roster decisions ahead of Friday's non-tender deadline.
Three players are seen as possible candidates to be let go by Philadelphia, including fan favorite backup catcher Garrett Stubbs.
The other two possibilities are trade deadline acquisition Austin Hays and pitcher Jose Ruiz.
Based on how the Phillies are planning on using starting catcher J.T. Realmuto throughout the season as he continues to get up there in age, there is a real chance Stubbs will not be on this roster next year.
Projected to cost around $1.2 million in arbitration, the production by the clubhouse personality declined to the point where he might no longer be viewed as a viable option to get more playing time. And with Rafael Marchan looking like he could take the next step in his career after a solid limited sample size in 2024, Philadelphia could look to move on from Stubbs.
The most expensive out of this trio is Hays.
The outfielder could never get going with the Phillies after he was acquired from the Baltimore Orioles, but even though he's seen as someone who won't be back with the team, Dave Dombrowski has long been a fan of his and could hold onto him for $6.4 million.
While that might not be a popular decision amongst the fanbase, Hays was an All-Star in the past and would provide more consistent hitting than Johan Rojas if they needed to rely on him more often next season.
Ruiz likely comes back.
The reliever was solid during his first year in Philadelphia, posting a 3.71 ERA and 110 ERA+ across his 52 outings.
With a projected salary of $1.2 million in 2025, he's a cheap option for the Phillies to retain as they search for additional bullpen help.