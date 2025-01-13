Philadelphia Phillies Have Three Potential Hall of Famers Suiting Up This Year
The Philadelphia Phillies have plenty of star players across their roster for next season. A few of them even have a shot at being enshrined once their playing careers come to an end.
With the 2025 BBWAA Hall of Fame announcement coming soon, some folks have started to wonder what current players could make it in one day.
MLB's Mike Petriello recently put together a list of 40 potential Hall of Famers, and three different Phillies players made the cut.
1B Bryce Harper
Harper is the only player that is essentially a lock to make it. He was in the second tier of players, labeled "may as well start engraving those plaques."
He has almost everything they could ask for outside of a World Series ring. Philadelphia is doing everything they can to change that, though.
The 32-year-old is a two-time MVP, eight-time All-Star, won a Rookie of the Year Award and has four Silver Sluggers. He is also sitting pretty with 52.5 WAR and a few seasons left in his career.
It has been six years since he arrived with the Phillies and has shown little signs of slowing down as he continues through his 30s.
At this point, it would be a shock to not see him make to the Hall.
SP Zack Wheeler
Wheeler's chances to make the Hall likely rides on two things happening; Philadelphia needs to win a ring and he needs to finally win a Cy Young.
He has 37.2 WAR, so there is still a ways to go before he starts to get serious consideration.
The 34-year-old was in the sixth-tier of the list and was the third starting pitcher listed. He has been one of the best pitchers in baseball for the past few years and has at least a few more campaigns coming.
Right now, he is just lacking the accolades to be a serious candidate.
He was mentioned along with his fellow Phillies ace Aaron Nola as players who will strike up discussion simply from a talent standpoint.
C J.T. Realmuto
The last current Philadelphia player on the list was Realmuto.
He was the No. 33 overall player in tier nine, which was dedicated to catchers.
It has been a hard position to figure out with Hall of Fame voting, but Realmuto has been fairly consistent and well-rounded for a long time.
The 33-year-old is a three-time All-Star, a two-time Gold Glove winner and three-time Silver Slugger winner.
Realmuto is a bit of a long shot given that he has 34.8 WAR currently and has started to show his age.