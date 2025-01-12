Philadelphia Phillies Legend's 'Glue Guy' Status Could Push Him to Hall of Fame
The Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y. is a little more than a week away from announcing the 2025 class and there are a couple of former Philadehia Phillies stars are awaiting their fate.
CBS Sports' Matt Snyder recently did a mailbag for Hall of Fame questions. He touched on a couple of topics, including one that revolved about a particular Phillies legend.
Longtime Philadelphia shortstop Jimmy Rollins is undoubtedly a Phillies legend, but he doesn't exactly have the offensive stats to make him a lock for the Hall.
Snyder suggested that players like Rollins should get a bit of a boost because of how much they meant to their team and the game as a whole.
"There are [some players] I upgraded from their stat lines in my mind as well [because of their value in the clubhouse]. Rollins was the absolute heart and soul of those Phillies playoff teams from 2007-11," wrote Snyder.
Snyder viewed Rollins as a "glue guy," in the same mold as Dustin Pedroia, who played the same role on Boston's playoff teams.
Over his 17-year career, the shortstop had posted a .267/.324/.418 slash line with 231 home runs.
Rollins was a three-time All-Star and one-time MVP winner. He also won four Gold Gloves and a single Silver Slugger. He got his ring during the 2008 World Series run.
It's not that he isn't a decorated player, it's just that he has solid, but not spectacular, numbers at the plate. He has the second-lowest career OPS+ of any hitters on the ballot at just 95.
The only player lower than him was Omar Vizquel, another elite defensive shortstop who has been waiting a bit longer than Rollins, as this is his eighth time on the ballot.
This will be the former Philadelphia star's fourth year on the ballot. His vote share has increased each offseason with him getting on 14.8% of ballots last year.
If he hopes to continue growing that number, he would likely need more voters to adapt a mindset similar to Snyder's — that Rollins' value as a player wasn't wrapped up in his numbers.
Fellow Phillies great Chase Utley is also on the ballot once again, but his chances are better. He already got up to 28.8% in the vote last year and will be entering his third round of voting.
Billy Wagner, who spent two stellar campaigns with Philadelphia, is also looking to finally make it in. He is right on the cusp after appearing on 73.8% of ballots. This is the closer's last chance.