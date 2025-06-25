Bottom of Phillies Lineup Creating Major Concerns About Championship Viability
The Philadelphia Phillies were involved in a classic pitcher's duel on Tuesday.
Coming off their much-needed series win over the New York Mets this past weekend, the Phillies had an opportunity to keep things rolling against the Houston Astros.
With Ranger Suarez on a heater at the moment, Philadelphia had to feel good about their chances even though Framber Valdez was on the mound for the opposition.
And just like everyone has come to expect from Suarez, he was brilliant.
He took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, something that was immediately broken up with a leadoff single from Yainer Diaz, but the lefty kept things moving by getting out of the frame unscathed.
Unfortunately, Suarez's offense didn't help him out.
The Phillies could not take advantage of getting runners on base, failing to score in the first inning with runners on first and second, doing the same thing in the following frame in that same situation and then not scoring when runners were on second and third with just one out.
When facing a pitcher like Valdez, not scoring in those situations can come back to haunt a team.
That's exactly what happened for Philadelphia, with the lineup getting pretty much held in check the rest of the way and Suarez giving up a solo homer in the top of the eighth inning that was the difference in the contest.
Over the course of a 162-game season, things like that happen in baseball.
However, this was just the latest example that the Phillies' lineup might not be deep enough to truly contend for a World Series title.
While the top of the order wasn't much better in this one, the five through nine hitters -- J.T. Realmuto, Otto Kemp, Edmundo Sosa, Buddy Kennedy and Johan Rojas -- went a combined 2-for-17 with the only two hits coming from Sosa.
But it was when those outs came that doomed Philadelphia in this one.
In the top of the first inning with runners on first and second, Realmuto grounded out to end the frame. The next inning, when runners were on first and second, Kennedy grounded into a fielder's choice and Rojas struck out. And in the fourth, Kennedy again hit into a fielder's choice and Rojas flew out.
It's hard to win at a high level if the bottom of the lineup can't turn things back over to the top, especially if they aren't able to drive in runs during those situations.
Things will look different when Bryce Harper comes back from his injury since his return will naturally lengthen the order.
But what happened on Tuesday was just the latest reminder that this offense can get top heavy at times, a feature of this team that could ultimately doom them in October.
