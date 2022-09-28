Phillies to Hold "Stay Ready Camp" at Citizens Bank Park

As the Triple-A season comes to a close, the Philadelphia Phillies look to keep some players primed for action, so they will hold a "Stay Ready" camp at Citizens Bank Park this week.

Per Matt Gelb of The Athletic, the camp was originally supposed to take place in Clearwater, Fl., but Hurricane Ian had other plans, as it currently moves onshore and has caused residents to evacuate.

Catchers Rafael Marchan and Donny Sands, infielders Darick Hall, Edmundo Sosa, and Scott Kingery, and pitchers Michael Plassmeyer, Cristopher Sánchez, Sam Coonrod, and Vinny Nittoli will participate in the camp.

Sosa was placed on the injured list on Sept. 16 with a right hamstring strain. He's been rehabbing in Philadelphia, and it's uncertain whether he will be an option for the playoffs, should the Phillies clinch a postseason berth.

The Lehigh Valley IronPigs' final game of 2022 Minor League Baseball season takes place on Wednesday, Sept. 28 on the road against the Syracuse Mets.

Upon the season ending, it's possible designated hitter/first baseman Hall rejoins the big league club as a left-handed power bat off the bench. The 27-year-old boasts 37 home runs across all levels this year. He would be a welcome addition as the Phillies need all of the help they can get right now with nine games remaining and their magic number at seven.

