Philadelphia Phillies Linked to Possible Reunion With Star Free Agent Reliever
It's hard to believe the Philadelphia Phillies are done making moves, but that's exactly how it appears at this point in the offseason.
That's a testament to how Dave Dombrowski has operated in the past, working with owner John Middleton to get this franchise back into contender status after a prolonged stretch of irrelevancy.
This roster is littered with star players, and despite coming up short the last two playoffs, there is more than enough in place for them to win their first World Series since 2008, even if the battle is an uphill one based on their strong division and the loaded National League as a whole.
However, it's still difficult to envision the Phillies not making a splash this winter, and maybe that's why David Schoenfield of ESPN connected them to Carlos Estevez again.
"... and while the Phillies signed Jordan Romano to replace Jeff Hoffman, Romano is coming off an injury-plagued season, so don't rule out a return there," he wrote.
But, it would be surprising if Philadelphia re-signed their trade deadline acquistion.
Despite Estevez being well-liked in the clubhouse after the front office shipped out two star prospects to land him, Dombrowski has openly admitted they're a little hamstrung when it comes to finances based on the amount of money they currently have on their payroll.
Middleton isn't shutting down spending by any means per the executive, but they both also understand the ramifications that come from being repeat tax offenders and signing high-priced free agents like their former closer.
The Phillies are ready to give Orion Kerkering more responsibility this season, and even with the short career he's had, he appears to be a burgeoning superstar reliever in his own right.
A reunion between Philadelphia and Estevez isn't likely unless his market value goes way down, something that doesn't seem plausible based on him putting up his two best years right before hitting free agency.
Something certainly could get done.
The Phillies have pulled off some shocking moves late in the offseason before, but at this point in time, it seems like they are more than comfortable going into the spring with the relief staff they currently have.