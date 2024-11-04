Philadelphia Phillies Linked to Intriguing Red Sox Free Agent Outfielder
With the MLB offseason officially underway, the Philadelphia Phillies are going to be an entertaining team to watch. They are going to look to make moves and could be one of the more active teams throughout the offseason.
One area that the Phillies will need to address is in the outfield. They tried to make some moves ahead of the trade deadline to acquire outfield talent, but they didn't find anything that made a major impact.
Looking ahead to free agency, there are quite a few potential options to choose from.
Philadelphia could get aggressive and try to sign a player like Teoscar Hernandez or Anthony Santander. They have even been connected as a sleeper suitor for Juan Soto, although that option is extremely unlikely.
There is another player that could make a ton of sense.
Boston Red Sox free agent outfielder Tyler O'Neill might be a potential target. He would be much more affordable than the previously listed names and could still make an impact.
As Last Word on Sports mentioned, the Phillies have previously been linked to O'Neill as a possible match.
O'Neill would be a very reasonable piece for Philadelphia to target. He has a solid bat, although no one would label him a "star" at this point in his career.
During the 2024 season with the Red Sox, O'Neill ended up hitting 31 home runs to go along with 61 RBI, while slashing .241/.336/.511. He has a lot of pop to his bat, but he's not the best pure hitter.
Would adding a piece like O'Neill be enough of an impact move to help the Phillies be more serious World Series contenders? That is the question that Philadelphia would have to answer.
He could certainly help improve the roster as a whole, but by himself he wouldn't be able to power the team to being a bigger contender.
Expect to hear a lot of rumors swirl around the Phillies in the coming days. O'Neill is simply one of many options. He could make sense, but the Philadelphia front office might want to go bigger.
It will be very interesting to see what the offseason ends up looking like for the Phillies when it's all said and done.