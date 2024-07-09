Philadelphia Phillies Manager Claims Farm System Doesn't Get Enough Respect
The Philadelphia Phillies farm system has some talent at the top but isn't considered one of baseball's best, could it be better than given credit for? The higher-ups in Philadelphia certainly believe so.
As MLB Insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic provided updates across the league, he featured some comments from Phillies manager Dave Dombrowski on the state of their farm.
“It doesn’t get the acclaim it should,” said Dombrowski's in response to the system ranking in the bottom half of the league for most outlets.
Rosenthal pointed out that while Philadelphia does have some exciting young players in the pipeline, they haven't had the chance to draft a lot of new talent which has hurt the depth.
"The Phillies’ spending under owner John Middleton, which began during Matt Klentak’s tenure, has cost the franchise young talent, but in a different form. In five of the past six years, the Phillies sacrificed high draft picks after signing free agents who rejected qualifying offers," said the writer.
The signings of current stars Bryce Harper, Zack Wheeler, Nick Castellanos and Trea Turner has cost them second round selections for the past four season. Now, as they prepare for the fast approaching 2024 MLB draft, they have all of their picks to select with for the first time in a while.
Philadelphia currently holds five Top-100 prospects in Andrew Painter, Aidan Miller, Justin Crawford, Starlyn Caba and Mick Abel. They finished last season with just two. The emergence of a couple key players could be reason enough to reevaluate the state of the farm.
Painter and Miller have been established prospects for a bit now and are expected to both make their debuts by the end of next season.
Crawford as a first-round selection back in 2022 out of high school and has quickly proven that he deserves respect as a prospect.
Though he hasn't progressed past High-A, the speedy centerfielder as slashed .309/.365/.434 and stolen 83 bases in his first three seasons.
Miller is another high school draftee that has been adjusting well to the minor league system. He projects as a very solid power hitter, though the numbers haven't been exactly what the team has wanted with a .240/.361/.422 slashing line with seven home runs this year.
Some of these names could be moved at the trade deadline, which would definitely hurt the overall outlook, but they still have a good mix of players that will be ready soon and future star potential bats.