Philadelphia Phillies Offseason International Target Lands Cheap Deal in Prediction
The Philadelphia Phillies have improved their international scouting department over the past few years. That hasn't resulted in them landing any of the top Big League international players just yet, but there will be an opportunity for them to do so this winter.
That will all depend on whether Roki Sasaki gets posted, as the right-hander from Japan isn't guaranteed to hit free agency.
Sasaki will hit the open market if the Chiba Lotte Marines allow him to do so, as they'd have to post him.
Reports have indicated that the flame-thrower wants to play in Major League Baseball, perhaps a sign that the Marines will post him to grant him his wish.
If he comes to America, he'd arguably be the hottest name on the market. That's due to his price, as he'd be limited to signing a big deal due to international rules.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic predicted his next contract, which came in as a minor league deal. Sasaki wouldn't start in the minor leagues, as he'd have a chance to be the best pitcher in baseball, but it shows how cheap he'd be.
While he didn't name Philadelphia, prior rumors have indicated their interest.
"It is unclear if Roki Sasaki’s team in Japan, the Chiba Lotte Marines, will allow him to leave for MLB this offseason, but with the Marines out of the NPB playoffs, we should know soon. If he is coming, he will be the most coveted international free agent as the Dodgers, Mets, Yankees, Red Sox and Diamondbacks all committed significant resources to scout him this month, including sending top executives to see him pitch. How much teams would be willing to offer Sasaki could depend on his medical reports as he didn’t pitch for two months in the middle of the year because of arm troubles, which limited him to 18 games and 111 innings. (He pitched just 91 innings in 2023 due to an oblique injury and has topped the 100-inning mark only once in his career.)"
Sasaki isn't only viewed as one of the best arms in Japan, but perhaps the entire world. The expectation is for him to come to Major League Baseball and be a top five to 10 pitcher in the game.
That would be a lot to ask from the youngster, but his stuff is that good.
Considering how cheap he could be, the Phillies are definitely a suitor if he gets posted.