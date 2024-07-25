Philadelphia Phillies Pitching Prospect Predicted to Be Traded During Deadline
The Philadelphia Phillies have some tough decisions to make this week for multiple reasons. They have an above-average farm system, giving them the opportunity to land high-level players who could help their big league roster.
However, it's uncertain if Dave Dombrowski and the rest of the front office will be willing to move on from Andrew Painter, Aidan Miller, and others. If the Phillies are going for a player like Luis Robert Jr., it's almost guaranteed that at least one of their top five prospects would have to be in that trade.
Reports have indicated that they're looking for bullpen help, which could require a decent package being sent out, too. If they land someone like Mason Miller, it's safe to assume that one of Painter or Miller will be traded.
But there are others who could be used in trades for relievers who aren't as well-known, and Matt Gelb of The Athletic believes that's going to be the case.
He predicted a player who would be moved during the deadline, picking right-handed pitching prospect George Klassen, who's within the Top-30 of Philadelphia's system, according to most publications.
"Klassen, a sixth-round pick in 2023, has enjoyed a breakout season in A-ball that has put him on the prospect radar. He throws hard and has commanded it better than he ever did as an amateur. He's an intriguing prospect, but one the Phillies could sell high on because there is a debate about his future role. Can he be a starter? Klassen is reminiscent of another pop-up prospect, Ben Brown, whom the Phillies traded two deadlines ago."
He's posted an impressive 1.97 ERA and has struck out 89 in 59 1/3 innings pitched across Single-A and High Single-A this year during his first professional season.
While his numbers have been eye-opening, he's likely not going to find much of a role on this current Phillies team for at least the next few years. Even then, there's no guarantee he's going to be able to pitch in a rotation that features some of the top pitchers in Major League Baseball.
If Klassen can be used in a package to acquire a win-now player, that seems like the right thing to do.
Other organizations should be intrigued by his development, which even opens the door for a one-for-one trade.
With bullpen arms being the focus, don't be surprised if he gets moved for one in the next week.