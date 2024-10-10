Philadelphia Phillies Players Disappointed With How Their Season Ended
On Wednesday, the Philadelphia Phillies were eliminated from the playoffs after losing to the New York Mets in the National League Division Series.
Despite getting the bye, the team was unable to make their third straight NLCS, and after the game, the players expressed their disappointments with how they performed on the biggest stage.
"Failure. I feel like we failed," Trea Turner said.
In Game 2, the Phillies scored seven runs en route to their only win of the series. In the other three contests combined, they scored five runs
Despite masterful performances from Zack Wheeler in Game 1 and Ranger Suarez in Game 4, they weren't able to get the bats going.
"I don't feel like we were playing like ourselves the last couple weeks. I don't have an answer for why. If I did, we probably would have fixed it. Sometimes things don't click. You can look in the mirror. You can ask a million questions. I know we're all going to do some version of that. Try to figure it out. But it's hard to find an answer," the All-Star shortstop continued.
It was a rough series for all of Philadelphia's stars outside of Nick Castellanos and Bryce Harper.
Alec Bohm went 1-for-13, Bryson Stott was 2-for-11, Turner was just 3-for-15, Kyle Schwarber went 2-for-16 after his Game 1 leadoff homer, and J.T. Realmuto didn't record a hit.
The Phillies weren't able to get their bats going in a consistent fashion, leaving some great pitching performances helpless.
"I think everybody in this clubhouse knows just how hard it is to win a World Series. Only one team gets to do it every year and there's a ton of talent in this league. So you really have to be playing your best baseball at the right time. And we showed this year that we just weren't doing that," Realmuto explained.
The playoffs are a crapshoot, and more often than not, it's the team that gets hot at the right time that makes a run, like Realmuto said.
That was not the Phillies this year.
However, they will still have a ton of talent coming back in 2025, and will continue to rely on that.
"I think we've got the right guys in here. Teams I've been on in the past that have won consistently have most of the team coming back. I think you've seen that here the last two or three years. Some guys will come and go or whatnot, but I think we have what it takes in here and we have to find a way to get it done next year," Turner said of the team going forward.
Carlos Estevez and Jeff Hoffman will be notable free agents out of their bullpen this offseason, but the lineup should be staying in tact.
"Winning a championship is the hardest thing in sports. It's never going to be easy. Things didn't bounce our way this time. But we have a little extra time now in the offseason to clear our heads and then come back and try to do it again," Bohm said.
Despite being bounced in the first round they played, Philadelphia is already looking to bounce back next year and make a statement they aren't done yet.
Now, it's time to look ahead towards the offseason and the possible moves that could be made.