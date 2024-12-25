Dave Dombrowski Believes Phillies Are 'Really Good' Team Despite Criticism
There's no doubt the Philadelphia Phillies are one of the most talented teams in the MLB.
They are led by future Hall of Famer Bryce Harper and have surrounded him with some of the best hitters in the game when their bats are hot. With Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola at the top of their rotation, their starting unit has been one of the best in the sport.
But, talent only goes so far.
There have been countless stories of loaded rosters throughout the history of Major League Baseball not being able to win a World Series, and after the Phillies came up short in 2022, they have gone backwards in the playoffs each of the last two years.
Because of that, many were expecting ultra-aggressive executive Dave Dombrowski to overhaul this roster and fill the clear gaps that have presented themselves during the postseason, but at this point in time, that couldn't be further from the case.
Sure, Philadelphia has made some additions, buying low on reliever Jordan Romano and Max Kepler before pulling off a trade to acquire Miami Marlins ace Jesus Luzardo, but those moves pale in comparison to what many thought might happen.
That has created a negative sentiment about the team.
There isn't a whole lot of faith the Phillies will be able to reach the pinnacle of the sport based on their inability to produce consistent offense in important spots and the bullpen's clockwork-like late struggles.
However, Dombrowski doesn't agree with that point of view.
"I think we're as good. I mean, we were pretty good last year at the end of the season ... I think we have a really good ballclub," he said per Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia when asked if he thought this current roster is as good as last year's.
While fans might not like to hear that, it's hard to argue with him.
Philadelphia improved their starting rotation, brought in another weapon to be used in the outfield, and could see a bounce back from Bryson Stott and Trea Turner on offense that would truly make this lineup scary.
The Phillies haven't done a whole lot, but in the mind of the front office, they didn't have to based on who is already a member of this team.
Will Dombrowski's statement be proven true?
Only time will tell.