These Philadelphia Phillies Players Are Most Likely To Get Traded Next Season
When a team is in a win-now window like the Philadelphia Phillies are, they normally aren't looking to trade away players off their MLB roster, instead trying to bring in as many pieces as possible to help them lift the World Series trophy.
But, the Phillies are also in a weird spot regarding their payroll and outlook for the future with many of their stars aging and facing expiring contracts.
Because of that, the front office might be more inclined to ship out some of their Major Leaguers than other teams that are in their position would be, especially if some of the same things that have plagued them the last few years continues to be present.
With that in mind, here are the players who are most likely to be traded in 2025.
Brandon Marsh
While Nick Castellanos gets the most attention regarding who out of this outfield group could be shipped out of town, Brandon Marsh seems to be the more likely candidate, especially after Philadelphia signed Max Kepler.
The Phillies would like to keep Marsh since he's a great clubhouse guy who works hard and has upside, but at this point in time, he hasn't shown an ability to consistently hit left-handed pitching, thus limiting his effectiveness and everyday playing ability.
If Philadelphia is searching for a blockbuster ahead of the deadline to completely change the outlook of this roster, then another team might be interested in the 27-year-old as a featured part of a package.
Ranger Suarez
This one would hurt to see happen, but the reality is, after they traded for Jesus Luzardo, the left-hander has become expendable.
The Phillies were rumored to be shopping Ranger Suarez this winter already, but after bringing in the ace from the Miami Marlins, it seems like the plan is to go with a run prevention approach instead of continuing to boost their lineup.
Suarez is also a free agent after the 2025 season, so when Andrew Painter gets called up for the second half of the year, they could try and flip Suarez to get something back in return, whether that be a prospect or someone in the bullpen.
Johan Rojas
Similarly to Marsh, there are a whole lot of questions regarding how Johan Rojas fits into this outfield going forward following the signing of Kepler.
As one of the most gifted defenders in center, he has shown the ability to impact games when he's chasing down balls, but as soon as he steps into the batter's box, his value plummets with his inability to produce consistent offense.
Philadelphia would love for him to become just an average hitter since that would make him one of the best two-way outfielders in the league, but with a year-and-a-half sample size under his belt, there hasn't been a whole lot to suggest that will ever happen.
A team around the league that has the luxury of patience could be willing to acquire Rojas from the Phillies and develop him further, making him a featured part of a trade package ahead of the deadline.