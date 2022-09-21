Phillies Reinstate Zack Wheeler, Option Coonrod

As expected, the Philadelphia Phillies announced that they have reinstated Zack Wheeler from the 15-day injured list as he dealt with right forearm tendinitis. He is expected to start Wednesday night against the Toronto Blue Jays and will work in tandem with Noah Syndergaard, who will piggy back Wheeler.

In order to make room for Wheeler, the Phillies optioned Sam Coonrod to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Coonrod allowed four runs in the eighth inning on Tuesday evening against the Blue Jays and saw his season ERA balloon to 7.52. He was always the likely candidate to be optioned.

Having Wheeler back in the rotation, especially if healthy, could be a huge boost for Philadelphia, who are in the midst of a five-game losing streak.

Even his mere presence back on the mound could do wonders for morale as the franchise tries to claw its way to the postseason for the first time in 11 seasons.

