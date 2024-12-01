Philadelphia Phillies Rumored Target Predicted To Not Sign With Los Angeles Dodgers
The Philadelphia Phillies should be busy this winter.
They have clear areas on this roster they need to upgrade if they are going to compete for a World Series title after they have flamed out in two straight playoff appearances.
Shipping Alec Bohm out of town would open up a ton of possibilities for the Phillies, potentially allowing them to go after some of the best players at third base across the league.
However, another wrinkle was thrown into the offseason for Philadelphia.
It was reported that Japanese pitching phenom Roki Sasaki would be posted by his Nippon Professional Baseball team this winter, and since he's not yet 25 years old, theoretically, every team in the MLB has a chance to sign him to an international contract that wouldn't be the megadeals that other stars coming from overseas have commanded.
For the Phillies, this presents them an intriguing chance to land not just one of the best prospects in the world, but to also announce themselves as real players in the Japanese market.
Philadelphia has reportedly scouted the right-hander, and since they could land him with their international pool of money, that wouldn't hinder them from adding key players to their roster so they can make a run at a championship.
The sentiment around the league is that Sasaki will sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers, especially since fellow countrymen Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto are already there, however, former MLB executive Jim Bowden doesn't believe that will be the case.
"Sasaki — because everyone seems to think he will sign with the Dodgers. When he doesn't, many are going to be surprised," he wrote in a piece for The Athletic when asked who will be the most surprising free agent signing.
That certainly is interesting.
The Dodgers made a statement when they handed two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell a lucrative five-year contract early in the offseason, so whether or not that plays a factor in what Sasaki decides to do will be seen.
Bowden didn't elaborate on why he doesn't believe the Japanese phenom will end up in Los Angeles, so it's all speculative regarding if he has information about another team who will ink him to a deal, or if he was told the interest is no longer there.
Sasaki would be a huge get for the Phillies.
With Andrew Painter returning to his dominant self in the Arizona Fall League after an extended layoff because of Tommy John surgery, bringing in someone as talented as Sasaki to pair with Painter and Aaron Nola going forward would give them an elite trio at the top of their rotation even after Zack Wheeler decides to call it a career.