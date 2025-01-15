Philadelphia Phillies Set Reporting Dates for Pitchers, Catchers in Clearwater
The Philadelphia Phillies have been to the playoffs each of the last three seasons, but they haven’t quite closed the deal, which is the World Series.
If the 2025 season is finally the year, then it starts in Clearwater, Fla., with spring training next month.
The Phillies, along with the rest of baseball, announced the reporting dates for pitchers, catchers and the rest of their players.
Pitchers and catchers will report on Feb. 12. The Phillies announced their non-roster invitees on Tuesday.
The Phillies boast one of the best starting rotations in baseball, led by Zack Wheeler, who finished second in Cy Young voting last season.
Along with Wheeler, the Phillies have Aaron Nola, Cristopher Sánchez, Ranger Suárez, Jesús Luzardo and Taijuan Walker. Philadelphia traded for Luzardo earlier this offseason. Suárez is in the final year of team control.
The Phillies do have some work to do in the bullpen, as Jeff Hoffman signed a long-term deal with Toronto and the closer situation is still in flux. Philly signed former Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano, but still have Matt Strahm, José Alvarado and Orion Kerkering.
Philadelphia has the same catching tandem as a season ago, with J.T. Realmuto expected to start and Garrett Stubbs expected to take Realmuto’s off day.
The rest of the Phillies players will report on Feb. 17.
The batting order is largely untouched from a year ago, with Bryce Harper projected to start at first base, Bryson Stott at second base, Trea Turner at shortstop and Alex Bohm at third base.
In the outfielder, the one significant change is Max Kepler, who signed as a free agent. The Phillies still have Brandon Marsh, Kyle Schwarber (who can also DH), Johan Rojas and Nick Castellanos.
Philadelphia plays its first spring training game on Feb. 22 at Detroit in Lakeland, Fla. The Phillies return home the next day to host the Baltimore Orioles at BayCare Ballpark, which also serves as the home of their Class-A affiliate.
The Phillies start their regular-season schedule on March 27 when they travel to Washington to face the Nationals. After an off day, plus two more games, Philadelphia returns to Citizens Bank Park for their home opener with the Colorado Rockies on March 31.