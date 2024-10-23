Philadelphia Phillies Should Swap This All-Star For Dream Trade Target
The Philadelphia Phillies could have the perfect opportunity to flip one of their sluggers for their dream trade target this offseason.
Alec Bohm's name has become very popular in trade talks as of late. He's coming off of the best season of his career, which included his first All-Star nod. It's not about him lacking, talent, though, rather that the team needs help in other places more.
The reality is that Bohm is one of the more expendable names on the Phillies roster, at least that could be a big trade piece. He also happens to be someone that could fill a major potential hole in the roster of the team that holds their biggest trade target.
The Houston Astros are likely to let their superstar third baseman Alex Bregman walk in free agency, which would create a Bohm-sized opening in their lineup.
The Astros are also becoming increasingly favored to trade megastar slugger Kyle Tucker, who is also in need of a massive contract.
A potential trade involving all parties could see Philadelphia pairing Bohm with premier pitching prospect Andrew Painter and slugging minor leaguer Carlos De La Cruz to acquire Tucker from Houston.
It's a heavy price to pay, but one that is certainly worth paying to add a player of that caliber.
Before getting hurt after fouling a ball off of his shin this season, the Astros slugger was a serious MVP candidate. He then came back to the lineup and played even better.
He finished the season with a .289/.408/.585 slashing line with 23 home runs in just 78 games. That's a 162-game pace of 48 homers and 116 RBI.
Given the struggles at the plate that the Phillies saw from their outfielders throughout the season, this is one of the biggest additions that could be realistically pulled off.
Moving Bohm would require a big-time upgrade, this certainly qualifies.
The same could be said for the elite pitching prospect included in this hypothetical deal. Painter has just recently made his return to the mound after missing two seasons, but the hype around his arm has barely died down.
The 6-foot-7 former first round selection has triple-digit fastball potential as a starter and strikes batters out at a very high rate.
Like Bohm, it's not about talent, it's just about need. In searching for a World Series win in the next few seasons, Philadelphia's pitching staff needs him less than they need another reliable bat in the outfield.
Adding in De La Cruz as an aging prospect that still has some potential as a home run hitter would only sweeten the deal.