Could Philadelphia Phillies Make Biggest Blockbuster Trade In Years?

The Philadelphia Phillies could shift the MLB landscape by trading for one of baseball's best players.

Jun 1, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) reacts after hitting a home run against the Minnesota Twins during the third inning at Minute Maid Park.
Jun 1, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) reacts after hitting a home run against the Minnesota Twins during the third inning at Minute Maid Park. / Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
Now under two months until the MLB's trade deadline, the Philadelphia Phillies are expected to be in the market for another outfield bat. Could they add one of the best players in baseball to an already impressive roster?

ESPN insider Jeff Passan said that the team will need to look outside of the program to improve their roster.

One of the players mentioned as a potential trade target is Houston Astros slugger Kyle Tucker, who has emerged as one of baseball's best hitters.

Tucker is tied second in the league in home runs with 19 so far this season, showcasing more power than ever. His bat hasn't been bad before, hitting 29 or 30 in each of the last three seasons, but he's never had this level of pop.

The lefty is currently slashing .266/.395/.584 with the fifth-most WAR this year.

He was the No. 5 overall selection in the 2015 MLB draft out of high school and has been in Houston ever since. He's grown into the player that was basically the best case scenario and looks to only be improving.

Last year, the Florida native finished fifth in the league in MVP voting and currently has the fifth-best odds to win the award this season.

The Astros would not be giving him up unless they felt like they were going to lose him anyway, which they very well might. He's expected to become an unrestricted free agent after the season with an extension being unlikely as of now.

The Philadelphia front office is known for making big swings and that's certainly what this would be. Houston would likely need a team to 'make an offer that they can't refuse' and the Phillies are in a place to make that type of offer.

Their farm system includes five Top 100 prospects in the MLB pipeline: Andrew Painter, Aidan Miller, Mick Abel, Justin Crawford and Starlyn Caba.

None of those players immediately make them a better World Series contenders, which is the main concern right now. While they probably won't trade them all in hopes to win a ring, but it would make sense to pitch a top prospect for someone like Tucker.

The issue then becomes Tucker's 2026 free agency, which could give pause to trading away a top prospect.

The outfield does need to be addressed, though, as the production hasn't been good enough. The current group ranks 25th among MLB outfields in WAR this season.

Edmundo Sosa will likely be moved to the outfield when Trea Turner returns, but shouldn't be the only move made.

