Philadelphia Phillies Showing Interest in Intriguing Left-Handed Reliever
The Philadelphia Phillies were one of the best teams in baseball last year, winning 95 games during the regular season, the second most in the league, and taking home the National League East title.
However, their year ended in a highly disappointing fashion as they were defeated in the NLDS by the New York Mets in four games.
Despite falling woefully short of their World Series aspirations, there weren’t many glaring weaknesses on the team that needed to be addressed.
The front office sought out avenues to shake the roster up, but nothing came to fruition. Instead, they sought out specific upgrades and checked all of the boxes.
Looking to add another piece to the outfield after non-tendering Austin Hays, the team signed Max Kepler to a one-year deal. There are some major risks to that move as he is penciled in as the starting left fielder, a position he has never played as a professional.
On the mound, the Phillies desperately needed a No. 5 starter.
They brought in a major upgrade, acquiring Jesus Luzardo in a trade from the Miami Marlins. Like Kepler, he battled injury in 2024 and will be looking to bounce back in 2025.
If he can regain his form from 2023, Philadelphia will be in the running for the best rotation in baseball along with the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners.
The only real task the team has left to accomplish this offseason is potentially adding another relief pitcher to the bullpen.
All-Star Jeff Hoffman departed in free agency, agreeing to a deal with the Toronto Blue Jays. Carlos Estevez, who was acquired from the Los Angeles Angels ahead of the trade deadline, remains a free agent.
The only late-game addition the team has made to this point is Jordan Romano, who was lights out from 2021-2023 before dealing with injuries in 2024. Orion Kerkering could be called upon more often in high-leverage situations as well.
Bringing Estevez back would be a nice final piece to the puzzle, but the team could have their eyes on another relief pitcher.
According to Pat Ragazzo of On SI, veteran left-handed reliever, Tyler Matzek, held a bullpen session in Irvine, California this week.
Reports from scouts who were in attendance have been positive, and one of the teams who attended was the Phillies.
Philadelphia could certainly use another veteran for the bullpen and Matzek would make for a nice insurance policy. When healthy, he has produced at a high level; staying healthy, however, has been a struggle as he didn’t pitch in 2023 and appeared in only 11 games in 2024.