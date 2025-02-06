Philadelphia Phillies Slugger Makes Second Tier of MLB's Right Now Rankings
As the new season is around the corner the MLB Network has started publishing their Top 100 Right Now rankings, this year's countdown started last Thursday, where the network unveiled players Nos. 81-100.
On Tuesday, the network unveiled Nos. 61-80 which includes various breakout stars and some great outfielders across the game.
Checking in at No. 65 was Philadelphia Phillies star Kyle Schwarber, which is debatable given the form the slugger is in right now.
The 31-year-old's 2024 season was arguably his best since joining the Phillies in 2022. He has cemented his place in the team's starting lineup.
His numbers improved overall, even though he hit his fewest home runs in a season since joining Philadelphia, as he hit 38.
Not once with Philadelphia had the designated hitter struck out fewer than 200 batters. But he managed to slide just under that mark with 197 strikeouts in 2024.
His .248 batting average and his .366 on-base percentage was also his highest as a Phillie. Plus, he hit 14 leadoff home runs, which set an MLB record. He is, perhaps the game's most unique leadoff hitter due to his power and his tendency to strike out. But, in this lineup, it works.
Schwarber hit 131 home runs, drove in 302 runs with an average OPS of .832 in the 465 games and three seasons he has played for Philadelphia.
Plus, since he signed his four-year deal with Philadelphia, the left-handed hitter has led the Phillies in both runs and home runs.
As the 2025 season approaches the Phillies will again count on Schwarber to make things happen from that leadoff position.
The power hitter is about to enter his final season under contract with the Phillies. A productive season from the 31-year-old would be beneficial for both the player and the team.
Whether manager Rob Thomson places him in the leadoff spot again or moves him up to a more power driven position in the middle of the order, that really shouldn't matter to a hitter of Schwarber's track record. Wherever he bats, he'll be counted as a leader of the Phillies' offensive attack.
Philadelphia pitchers and catchers are preparing to report to the team's spring training facility in Clearwater, Fla., next week. The rest of the roster, including position players and non-roster invitees, report the following week as Philadelphia tries to close the deal on winning a World Series.