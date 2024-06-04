Philadelphia Phillies Star Outfielder Looking to Return from IL Quickly
The Philadelphia Phillies have largely enjoyed a clean bill of health so far this season.
Outside of Taijaun Walker starting out the year on the injured list and Trea Turner missing extended time with a strained hamstring, one of the main reasons why the Phillies have dominated is because all of their other main contributors have constantly been in the lineup.
However, they'll be without one of their rising stars for the foreseeable future after Brandon Marsh left Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals with a strained hamstring of his own.
Placed on the 10-day injured list, he'll likely be sideline for a couple weeks as Philadelphia looks to maintain their stranglehold on the NL East.
This will cause them to shift some things around in their outfield, a unit who has largely struggled at the plate offensively this season. They will miss Marsh's .265/.344/.426 slash line in a major way unless Nick Castellanos can find his form and Johan Rojas becomes more consistent.
But, as the Phillies prepare for life without the 26-year-old, he's eyeing his return as soon as he can.
"It's just a mild hamstring strain," he said before Monday's game according to Tim Kelly of Phillies Nation. "It's a little early right now, we're still just trying to just treat and assess it right now. No timetable, but looking for a pretty quick turnaround."
That's great news for Philadelphia.
After Turner has missed a month and counting with his own hamstring injury, there was some concern that Marsh could be looking at a similar timeline.
Hopefully that's not the case and he's able to return on the timeline that he's suggesting.
In the meantime, the Phillies are going to rely on David Dahl, who they signed to a minor league contract this offseason, to fill in and be part of their outfield rotation.
As far as first impressions go, the 30-year-old couldn't have had a better one.
In his first Major League action since April 2023, the former first round pick went 2-3 with a massive home run in the fourth inning that extended their lead to 3-0 in a contest that Philadelphia ultimately won 3-1.