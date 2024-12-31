Philadelphia Phillies Star Prospect Expected To Remain Atop Organization's Rankings
The Philadelphia Phillies are one of the few teams in baseball who can consider themselves legitimate World Series contenders.
While they haven’t made the major splash some were predicting they would this offseason, that could still come at some point. But at the very least, they have done a good job of adding depth to the roster.
Relief pitcher Jordan Romano, who was non-tendered by the Toronto Blue Jays, signed a one-year deal and could be a weapon out of the bullpen if he is healthy. Outfielder Max Kepler falls in the same boat as a high-upside producer with injury concerns.
Starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo, who was acquired in a trade from the Miami Marlins, is another bounce back candidate in 2025. He was stellar in 2023 before injuries derailed him this past season.
It is clear the Phillies are investing in players who have the potential to make an impact next year if things go their way. There are certainly risks to such a strategy, but the team has a strong, albeit aging, core to rely on.
With so many of their key contributors on the wrong side of 30, Philadelphia could start infusing some of their younger players into the mix as soon as this upcoming summer.
One of the players people are most excited about is pitcher Andrew Painter.
Their highest-rated prospect on the mound has missed the last two seasons because of elbow surgery. He made his much-anticipated return during the Arizona Fall League and was stellar, looking like he hadn’t missed a beat.
The No. 2 prospect in the team’s pipeline could help out around midseason as they want to limit his workload early on, ensuring they have him available down the stretch when it matters most.
Another player fans are excited about is infielder Aidan Miller.
The No. 26 ranked prospect in all of baseball currently sits atop the Phillies' organizational rankings, and with good reason.
A first-round pick in the 2023 MLB draft, he quickly cemented his status as one of the top youngsters in the game.
And in the opinion of Jim Callis of MLB.com, that isn’t going to change over the next year.
He made predictions about which prospect will be atop every team’s rankings at the end of 2025.
For Philadelphia, Miller will remain in that spot.
Callis is expecting him to continue making strides at the plate and move up the overall rankings, so by this time next year, he will be in the argument as the best offensive prospect in the sport.
Miller has already played in four levels of professional baseball in only 122 games.
He is quickly ascending the minor leagues with an estimated MLB ETA of 2027, meaning he could be the future face of the franchise.