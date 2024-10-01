Philadelphia Phillies Superstar Gets His Wish On All-Star Game Jerseys
At this year’s All-Star Game in Arlington, Texas, Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Bryce Harper made his feelings clear about the jerseys that he and his teammates would wear in the game the following day.
He didn’t like them. He wanted to back to the way things used to be — traditional home and road jerseys for the two teams.
"If we could change back to that, I think it would be really cool,” Harper said.
Harper got his wish on Monday as MLB announced a big change.
In 2025, when the All-Star Game is held at Truist Park in Atlanta, any Philadelphia Phillies All-Stars will be wearing their home white uniforms, as they would for any normal home game. The National League players will wear their white home uniforms, since Atlanta is a National League park.
Harper grew up on the tradition of the All-Star Game, he said back in July. From its inception in the 1930s up until 2019, when the league opted to start using non-traditional jerseys for the game. Harper even wore those jerseys during his appearances — up until 2021.
The change was part of a deal with Nike, as the apparel company and the league agreed to a 10-year, $1 billion deal to become MLB's official uniform supplier. With it came specially-designed uniforms for the Game while players wore their regular uniforms for the Home Run Derby.
The concept never really got traction with players or fans, to the point where MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said the league was considering going back to the traditional home whites and road gray uniforms a day after Harper’s comments.
“I’m aware of the sentiment,” he said during a press conference.
This came two years after Manfred told reporters that he like the change to a single uniform for each league during the game.
"I never thought that a baseball team wearing different jerseys in a game was a particularly appealing look for us,” he said.
MLB said that players in the Home Run Derby will continue to wear their normal uniforms for that event, but that the rest of the participants would wear specially-designed uniforms for workout day and other activities.
Along with the change for the All-Star Game, the league also announced that it is moving back to the former fabric and lettering used before Nike introduced the Vapor Premier jersey design, which was supposed to improve mobility and fit for players.
The uniforms caused widespread criticism from players about the uniforms, including the smaller lettering and numbers. MLB said it conducted a survey of players on next steps, and the new uniforms will feature enlarged letters for player names, embroidered sleeve patches and reverting back to full pant customization.
It will take more than a year for the uniforms to return to their 2023 form, but the transition will start with road uniforms, which will be ready for spring training.