Philadelphia Phillies Trade Idea Sends Alec Bohm To New York Yankees
The Philadelphia Phillies have been shopping third baseman Alec Bohm this offseason, and the newly desperate New York Yankees could be the perfect trade partner.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter put together a list of potential moves the Yankees should make after losing out on Juan Soto, and among them was a blockbuster deal for Bohm.
The proposed trade would send the All-Star to New York in exchange for a haul including starting pitcher Nestor Cortes, southpaw Brock Selvidge and outfielder Everson Preira.
Unfortunately, Cortes is no longer available after he was sent to the Milwaukee Brewers in a deal that netted them star closer Devin Williams, someone who the Phillies could have gone after as part of their own offseason upgrades.
With the left-hander no longer available, Philadelphia would have to figure out who'd they want that would be ready for trade since their own star third baseman is coming off an impressive showing.
This past campaign was the best of Bohm's career, but it did end with a pretty nasty cold streak. Overall, he posted a .280/.332/.448 slash line with 15 home runs and 97 RBI.
Phillies management could believe that he has reached his ceiling and want to move him while the iron is hot.
Trading Bohm would make Philadelphia short an important piece of their offense, but it is clear they still need to improve elsewhere on the roster.
One of their biggest needs is the last slot of the starting rotation.
There was a rotating door of pitchers coming out of the five hole, and pretty much none of them were effective.
Taijuan Walker is in line for that role at the start of next season and he posted a 7.10 ERA over 83.2 innings of work in 2024.
The other two players that the Yankees would send over in this deal are prospects within their top 10 per the MLB pipeline.
The lefty pitcher Selvidge is their No. 7 overall prospect.
He was a third round selection in the 2021 MLB draft. His ERA has climbed in each of the last four years since then, but he could still be a promising back end starter at some point.
Pereira is still a prospect, but made his MLB debut in 2023 and got off to a slow start with a .151/.233/.194 slash line in 27 games.
He was back in the minors last year and had a bit better luck.
The 23-year-old is the No. 10 overall prospect in the farm.