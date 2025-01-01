Philadelphia Phillies Trade Little-Used Reliever for National Champion
The Philadelphia Phillies traded reliever Tyler Gilbert to the Chicago White Sox for minor league pitcher Aaron Combs on Wednesday, per the MLB transactions page.
The Phillies acquired the left-handed reliever from Cincinnati in a cash trade in May. Gilbert spent a portion of the year in the minor leagues before he was recalled twice — first on Aug. 17 and again on Sept. 19.
In six appearances with the Phillies, Gilbert did not figure in a decision and finished with a 3.24 ERA and 8.1 innings pitched. He struck out four and walked two.
Gilbert actually began his professional career with the Phillies as he was selected in the sixth round of the 2015 NFL draft. But he made his Major League debut with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2021.
Over parts of three seasons with Arizona (2021-23) he finished with a 2-7 record in 28 games (13 starts). He struck out 64 and walked 28 in 91.2 innings.
Combs is known to college baseball fans as the pitcher that saved the final three outs in Tennessee’s victory over Texas A&M to clinch the College World Series title in June, the first national title for the baseball program. The White Sox selected him in the eighth round of the MLB draft.
The White Sox didn't shut Combs down after his college season, as they sent him to their affiliate in Kannapolis. There, he made six appearances and finished with 2-0 record. He struck out 13 and 7.2 innings.
Per his player page at MILB.com, Combs has already been assigned to Philadelphia’s High-A affiliate at Jersey Shore.