Philadelphia Phillies Underrated Draft Selection Predicted To Become Breakout Star
The Philadelphia Phillies farm system has been rising through the ranks with a couple of star prospects in their midst, and another one could be on his way.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently searched through each MLB team's pipeline to find one potential breakout star prospect for next season.
For the Phillies, it was third baseman Carson DeMartini.
Philadelphia selected him in the fourth round of the 2024 MLB draft. He is best known for the power potential that his bat holds, but he has actually started to hit for a bit of contact again as well.
For the first few years of his college career, he was a batting average and on-base percentage guy with the promise of power. His average dropped in the final year, but he hit 21 home runs.
Over his first 24 games in the Phillies organization, the Virginia native has posted a .315/.385/.478 slash line with two home runs, nine RBI and eight stolen bases.
It is clear to see why Reuter expects big things from him.
Not to mention, the 22-year-old has massively cut back on his biggest struggle; strikeouts.
He got rung up almost 30% of his plate appearances during his final college season, but cut that number almost in half with their Single-A affiliate.
DeMartini becoming a breakout star this year could be great timing for this Phillies squad. Their roster is aging and is in need of more young players to be excited about.
With Aidan Miller, Andrew Painter and Justin Crawford all making great strides, the farm system has already started to take shape for the future of the team.
Scouts have believed that DeMartini could figure into either left field or the hot corner, both of which are going to be needs by the time he is league ready.
The outfield is already in need of help and third base is going to be soon.
Alec Bohm did make an All-Star team last season, but that hasn't stopped trade rumors from being started up.
Bohm was once going to be a true star of the squad, but hasn't made the exact strides they had hoped. His team control runs out after 2026 and an extension isn't a gurantee at this pount.
DeMartini might be pushed to the outfield, though, after a recent shoulder injury which required surgery could impact his growth at third per his scouting report.
He should still have a serviceable arm, but he could be forced to change positions.