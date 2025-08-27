Phillies 2026 MLB Schedule Breakdown: Opening Day, Road Trips, Homestands
The Philadelphia Phillies will open the 2026 MLB regular season at Citizens Bank Park when they host the Texas Rangers on March 26.
MLB released the entire regular season schedule on Tuesday, giving fans a glimpse of the 81 home and road games the Phillies will face next season. Philadelphia will face its usual National League East opponents, along with two series each against the rest of the National League’s 10 teams.
In addition, the Phillies will face all 15 American League teams in three-game series, half of which will be at Citizens Bank Park. That includes their six games with their interleague rival, the Toronto Blue Jays.
Here is a look at the schedule highlights. Times and television designations will be announced later. The schedule for the Phillies starts on March 26 and ends on Sept. 27.
Opening Day, Season Finale
The Phillies will open the season at home on Thursday, March 26 against the Texas Rangers. Philly will likely pick up an exhibition game or two on their way back from spring training in Clearwater, Fla. The Rangers and Phillies will be off the Friday after the opener, followed by two more games before Philadelphia hosts Washington for a three-game series that starts on March 30.
The road opener will be on Friday, April 3, against the Colorado Rockies, followed by a three-game series at the San Francisco Giants. Philadelphia will wrap up the season with a six-game homestand from Sept. 22-27 that features three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers and the Tampa Bay Rays.
Longest Homestand
The Phillies have two nine-game homestands, which will be their longest of the season. The first is in April, with nine games over a 10-day span from April 10-19. The set begins with a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, followed by a three-game series with the Chicago Cubs. After an off day on April 16, the homestand ends with a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves.
The other nine-game homestand is in July, right after the All-Star break, from July 17-26. The homestand begins with a three-game set against the New York Mets, followed by three more against the Los Angeles Dodgers. After an off day on July 23, the Phillies host the New York Yankees for three games.
Longest Road Trip
The Phillies have a trio of nine-game road trips, starting with July, right before the All-Star break. The first is from July 4-12 and features three-game series against the Kansas City Royals, the Cincinnati Reds and the Detroit Tigers, all without an off day.
The other two road trips are in August and September. The first is from Aug. 24-Sept. 2 and features three-game series against the Seattle Mariners, the Los Angeles Angels and the Arizona Diamondbacks, with one off day. The other is from Sept. 11-20 and features a three-games series with Atlanta, a two-game series with Washington and a four-game series with the New York Mets.
Division Games
In March and April, the Phillies will play nine divisional games — six against the Braves and three against the Nationals. In May, Philadelphia will face four division games, all against Miami. In June, the Phillies will face 13 division games — six against the Mets, four against the Nationals and three against the Marlins.
The Phillies have six division games in July — three each against the Mets and Marlins. In August, Philadelphia has seven division games, with four against Washington and three against Miami. In September, the Phillies have 13 division games — seven against the Braves, four against the Mets and two against the Nationals.
Holidays
The Phillies will host the Colorado Rockies for Mother's Day on Sunday, May 10. Philadelphia will travel to San Diego for Memorial Day on Monday, May 25. The Phillies will be home for Father’s Day on Sunday, June 21, against the Mets. Philly will be at Kansas City for the Fourth of July. On Labor Day, Sept. 7, the Phillies will be home against Atlanta.