Phillies Prospect Andrew Baker Has Appropriate Off-Field Nickname
When it comes to Andrew Baker's prospects of making the Philadelphia Phillies’ Major League roster one day, it's getting harder for him to get a breakthrough. But when it comes to attention for his nickname, that isn't hard to find.
Baker is a 25-year-old right-handed reliever for Double-A Redding. This season in 35 appearances he has a 1-2 record with a 4.84 ERA, which includes six saves in 10 opportunities and five holds. He has 53 strikeouts and 17 walks in 44.2 innings. Batters are hitting .272 against him and he has a 1.43 WHIP.
He is not considered to be among the organization's Top 30 prospects. But his nickname is considered the best in the Phillies’ minor league system, at least according to MLB Pipeline. The site recently highlighted the best nickname in each minor league organization.
What is Andrew Baker’s Nickname?
Baker is nicknamed, appropriately enough, “Bakeshow,” per MLB Pipeline. He even goes by it for his Instagram handle. The account doesn’t have many photos, but it includes pitchers of himself in his Reading uniform, along with teammates and several opposing players. It also features a photo of him signing his first official pro contract when he was drafted out of college.
This is the first season that Baker has been installed in a closer role and found success. He converted just one save in five chances for Reading in 2023. That year he was 0-6 with an 8.12 ERA in 41 games. Last season he bounced back with Reading and High-A Jersey Shore, as he went 5-2 with a 4.65 ERA in 43 games, with 73 strikeouts and 32 walks in 50.1 innings.
Andrew Baker’s Career
The Phillies selected Baker in the 11th round of the 2021 MLB draft at Chipola Junior College in Chipola, Fla. The right-handed pitcher made his minor-league debut later that year, and since then he’s worked his way through the organization as a reliever. In fact, he's made just one start in his 174 career minor league appearances, as he has an 11-13 record and a 5.52 ERA entering this week's action. He also has six career saves and five holds.
Baker has never pitched at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, and since his best minor league season in 2022, he has struggled for the opportunity to pitch at the highest rung of the organizational ladder. In that 2022 season he went 4-1 with a 3.98 ERA in 46 games, as he struck out 72 and walked 29 in 54.1 innings.