Phillies Ace Sets Alarmingly Close Retirement Date As Career Winds Down
The Philadelphia Phillies have been able to enjoy having the likes of Zack Wheeler in their starting rotation for years now, but it looks as though they may need to start planning for what's next.
In a recent interview with Matt Gelb of The Athletic (subscription required), Wheeler set a retirement date that is coming soon; when his contract ends after the 2027 campaign.
The 35-year-old was firm with his decision and does not sound like he is willing to move from that date, no matter what.
"I mean, he can say all he wants,” said his less assured teammate J.T. Realmuto. “I can’t imagine him dominating for two more years and hanging them up. He loves it ... I’m holding out hope that he keeps pitching.”
Wheeler will have nothing more to prove past the 2027 season, championship in hand or not. That's something that is ultimately out of his hands. He can only control what he does individually, and he has not wavered in the slightest.
He signed his latest three-year, $126 million extension before the start of last season. There were plenty of critics at the time, but they have been silenced by the perennial NL Cy Young candidate continuing to perform at the highest of levels.
The 11-year veteran has 39.4 fWAR in his career with a 3.31 ERA over 272 starts. He has a 1.144 WHIP and a 9.4 K/9. He's been far better than that since coming to the Phillies, but even more so over the last two seasons.
With already having two All-Star teams and a Gold Glove Award to his name, Wheeler should have a good shot at the Hall of Fame.
He could become a no-doubter over these next two-and-a-half seasons before he hangs them up.
The good news for Philadelphia is that their next ace after Wheeler already appears to be in their system.
Andrew Painter is a top-five prospect in all of baseball and will get called up this summer.
Painter has had some growing pains in his first full year back from Tommy John surgery, but the excitement is still there.
Through 10 starts at Triple-A, he has a 4.82 ERA with a 1.339 WHIP and 41 strikeouts in 37.1 innings of work.
He has elite stuff and has the potential to blossom into one of baseball's best pitchers.
It doesn't hurt to have one of the sport's best to learn from for a couple of years, either.
