Phillies Ace Zack Wheeler Will Not Participate in All-Star Game
The Philadelphia Phillies are looking to finish the first half of the season on a high note.
Their West Coast trip continues with a three-game set against the San Diego Padres beginning on Friday, their final series before the All-Star break.
Zack Wheeler was the lone Phillies pitcher named to the All-Star team in the initial selection process, joining Kyle Schwarber as the only two players from Philadelphia's roster to be picked for the Midsummer Classic.
But now it seems like Schwarber is going to be the lone representative, with Wheeler no longer set to participate in the showcase event.
Taking his place on the team is Adrian Morejon of the Padres.
Wheeler is scheduled to pitch on Saturday against San Diego, which could have played into this decision.
No reason was given about why he's opting to skip the All-Star Game at the time of writing, but the fact that he's slated to have an outing just days before the event seems like the logical reasoning.
Phillies fans might be disappointed to not see their ace participate in this event, but they will gladly trade his lone inning in the Midsummer Classic for continued health for the rest of the year as Philadelphia chases a World Series championship.
Cristopher Sanchez is someone who many people in the baseball world feel was snubbed from being named to the National League roster, and the selection of Morejon as Wheeler's replacement does nothing to quell that notion.
However, it should be noted that Sanchez is scheduled to start on Sunday in the finale against the Padres, so even if he was named to the All-Star Game roster, it's likely that he wouldn't have participated either.
But the headline is Wheeler is no longer going to be pitching in this year's All-Star Game despite the expectation that he would have been named the NL's starting pitcher.
