Phillies Arizona Fall League Primer: Roster, Schedule, TV, Players to Watch
The Philadelphia Phillies are sending eight prospects to get a head start on development for the 2026 season during the Arizona Fall League, which starts on Sunday.
The Phillies will play with players from four other MLB teams with the Surprise Saguaros, one of six teams in the AFL. Each AFL team is made up of players from five MLB franchises. Some of the prospects set to play are among the best in the Majors.
The AFL will play for a month, with tripleheaders set for Tucson on Oct. 11 and for Goodyear on Oct. 18. At the end of the season, the AFL will hold its Fall Stars Game on Nov. 9, a game that will be broadcast live on the MLB Network. That is preceded by the home run derby on Nov. 8.
The AFL expanded its postseason to include all six teams. The top two teams in the league will receive byes into the second round. The championship game will be broadcast on MLB Network, MLB.com and the MLB app. The playoffs will be Nov. 13-15.
Philadelphia Phillies AFL Players, Team, Schedule
Team: The Phillies will play with the Surprise Saguaros, alongside players from the Milwaukee Brewers, Cleveland Guardians, Texas Rangers and Kansas City Royals.
Players (MLB Pipeline Top 30 ranking in parenthesis): Aidan Miller, SS (No. 2/MLB No. 32); Dante Nori, OF (No. 6); Carson DeMartini, 3B (No. 13); Eiberson Castellano, RHP (No. 24); Jack Dallas, RHP; Jaydenn Estanista, RHP; Daniel Harper, RHP; Tommy McCollum, RHP
Top 30 Prospect to Watch: Dante Nori was the Phillies’ first-round pick in 2024 and he’s starting to cook in the minors. The 20-year-old went from Class-A Clearwater to Double-A Reading in one year, as he slashed .261/.361/.372 with four home runs and 47 RBI. In the next year or two Philadelphia will have to get younger. Justin Crawford, their No. 1 prospect, will be a major step forward. Getting Nori prepared for a full season at Reading in 2026 would be another significant step.
Under-The-Radar Prospect to Watch: The Phillies are sending a group of older pitchers to the AFL. Jack Dallas, a 26-year-old right-hander, is worth watching. He spent last season at Reading and went 1-1 with a 3.74 ERA. He worked almost exclusively as a reliever, as he had three holds and struck out 49 in 49.1 innings. He allowed batters to hit .240 against him. Of the pitchers Philadelphia is sending to the AFL, Dallas is probably the best positioned to help sometime in 2026. This month could be a springboard to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
2025 Surprise Saguaros Schedule
(Times local to Arizona and subject to change)
Oct. 7: at Mesa, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 8: vs. Glendale, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 9: at Peoria, 1:30 p.m.
Oct. 10: at Glendale, 1:30 p.m.
Oct. 11: vs. Salt River, 12:30 p.m. (tripleheader at Kino Sports Complex)
Oct. 12: at Glendale, 1:30 p.m.
Oct. 14: at Mesa, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 15: vs. Mesa, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 16: at Salt River, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 17: vs. Glendale, 1:30 p.m.
Oct. 18: vs. Scottsdale, 6:30 p.m. (tripleheader at Goodyear Park)
Oct. 19: at Scottsdale, 5 p.m.
Oct. 21: vs. Glendale, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 22: vs. Scottsdale, 1:30 p.m.
Oct. 23: at Mesa, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 25: vs. Mesa, 12 p.m.
Oct. 26: vs. Peoria, 1:30 p.m.
Oct. 28: at Scottsdale, 1:30 p.m.
Oct. 29: vs. Scottsdale, 1:30 p.m.
Oct. 30: at Peoria, 1:30 p.m.
Oct. 31: vs. Mesa, 1:30 p.m.
Nov. 1: vs. Peoria, 1:30 p.m.
Nov. 2: at Glendale, 1:30 p.m.
Nov. 4: vs. Salt River, 1:30 p.m.
Nov. 5: vs. Scottsdale, 1:30 p.m.
Nov. 6: at Salt River, 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 7: vs. Salt River, 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 8: Home Run Derby, 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 9: Fall Stars Game, 6 p.m.
Nov. 10: vs. Peoria, 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 11: vs. Salt River, 1:30 p.m.
Nov. 12: at Peoria, 1:30 p.m.
Nov. 13: Quarterfinals (1:30/6:30 p.m.)
Nov. 14: Semifinals (1:30/6:30 p.m.)
Nov. 15: Championship, 6 p.m.