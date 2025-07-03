Five Philadelphia Phillies Top Prospects to Watch at MLB Trade Deadline
The Philadelphia Phillies always seem to be aggressive at the MLB trade deadline, which is coming up on July 31.
That tone is set by president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, who is known for making big moves at the deadline to try and bolster his teams to World Series titles.
He's done it with the Miami Marlins and the Boston Red Sox, and he's hoping to do it again with the Phillies in 2025.
Philly’s needs are clear. The Phillies need help in the bullpen, and they need a better hitting center fielder. To accomplish those aims, the Phillies may have to target with some of their better prospects.
So here are five Phillies prospects that could be dealt at the deadline. For the purposes of this article, only prospects that have not played in the Majors were considered.
SS Aidan Miller
If one believes that starting pitcher Andrew Painter and outfielder Justin Crawford are off-limits, then Miller would be a good place to start for prospective teams. His path to the Majors is blocked be Trea Turner. Barring a position change it could be a while before he hits the Majors.
As noted, Dombrowski is known for making bold moves. Dealing his No. 2 prospect about a year away from being able to help the Major League club would certainly be bold.
C Eduardo Tait
Tait isn’t as close to the Majors as Miller, but he’s at a valuable position in the organization. Veteran J.T. Realmuto is in the final year of his contract and it’s not clear what he or the Phillies will do after the season.
The Phillies may need Tait in the future. But they could also use him to reinforce their playoff run.
OF Gabriel Rincones Jr.
The 24-year-old outfielder is at Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He’s not having a good offensive season. That doesn’t mean the Phillies need to trade him. And, outside of Crawford, Philadelphia doesn’t have much in the way of high-end outfield talent that close to the Majors.
Still, in the vein of Dombrowski’s aggressiveness, he may see a chance to trade Rincones for some bullpen help or another bat at the deadline.
INF Aroon Escobar
Escobar is one of the fastest rising prospects in the organization and the way he’s hitting this season scouts and executives from other teams are noticing too.
He’s a second baseman and he’s only at Class-A Clearwater, though a promotion to High-A Jersey Shore is likely in the offing. By the time he’s ready, the Phillies might need a replacement at second base. That’s the math the Phillies must calculate in determining if they should trade him or not.
RHP Moises Chace
Chace is a right-handed pitcher at Double-A who can become a premier arm in the organization. He was acquired last year in the Gregory Soto trade and he’s developing on a slower track, as he’s at Double-A Reading. But he’s making progress and drawing comparisons to Houston’s Cristian Javier.
Do the Phillies hang onto that promise for another year or make him a deadline piece for the second straight year?
