Phillies Boss Dave Dombrowski Reveals Where Team Will Upgrade at Trade Deadline
The Philadelphia Phillies once again look like they are capable of making a run, and as a result they could and should be aggressive in making upgrades at the trade deadline next month.
Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski has never been afraid to swing a blockbuster, and this year should not be any different. After making playoff runs -- two of them very deep -- in each of the last three years, Philadelphia is desperate to get over that hump and win a championship.
More News: Phillies Surprisingly Named Top Trade Deadline Fit for Red Sox Star
As this team continues to roll and starts to put it together even without their superstar Bryce Harper, Dombrowski knows there are clear areas he should be looking to upgrade.
With a star-studded lineup and starting rotation which can rival anyone in baseball, the clearest need lies within the bullpen, and Dombrowski did not hide from that fact when asked about the deadline recently.
More News: Bottom of Phillies Lineup Creating Major Concerns About Championship Viability
"Our starting pitching’s so good," Dombrowski said via Daniel Alvarez Montes of El Extrabase this week. "When [Bryce Harper] comes back, our lineup is in pretty good shape at that time. It’s probably bullpen is our biggest focus."
There's a significant number of arms the Phillies could be contenders for in terms of bullpen help.
More News: Phillies Encouraged by Injured Slugger's Progress After Workout
If they wanted to go all in and deal away a serious prospect package in exchange for an elite reliever with multiple years of team control attached, options could include guys like Jhoan Duran of the Minnesota Twins, Felix Bautista of the Baltimore Orioles, or even possibly Emmanuel Clase of the Cleveland Guardians.
If it's more of a rental Philadelphia is seeking, someone like Aroldis Chapman from the Boston Red Sox or Ryan Helsley of the St. Louis Cardinals could be tremendous fits as well.
More News: Former Phillies All-Star Infielder Announces Retirement After Impressive Career
Regardless of how big Dombrowski is actually going to go, it seems like he knows very clearly the area he wants to target.
It would not be a surprise to see the Phillies involved in the outfield market as well, but the primary focus is going to be rebuilding a bullpen that can carry the team in October.
If Dombrowski can pull of a couple of moves, it could change the outlook of what kind of run this team is capable of.
For more Phillies news, head over to Phillies On SI.