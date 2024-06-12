Phillies Boss Gives Encouraging Updates on Pair of Injured Stars
Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson provided some encouraging updates on outfielder Brandon Marsh and shortstop Trea Turner as the Phillies began their series with the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.
The updates came after the Phillies announced that catcher J.T. Realmuto would have knee surgery and would miss at least a month to recover.
Marsh worked out with the Phillies Triple-A affiliate, Lehigh Valley, last weekend while Philadelphia was in London to face the New York Mets. He is now with Double-A Reading continuing his workouts, with the hope that he’ll start a rehab assignment this week.
Marsh suffered a right hamstring strain while running the bases on June 2 against St. Louis. After the injury initially looked severe, it was determined to be a mild strain.
With Reading the plan is for Marsh to complete all baseball-related activities before the rehab assignment. If Marsh continues without a setback, Philadelphia hopes he’ll be ready to activate on June 17 when they return from a road trip to open a series with the San Diego Padres.
At the time of the injury Marsh was slashing .265/.344/.426/.770 with six home runs and 26 RBI.
The signs continue to get better for shortstop Trea Turner, who is recovering from a left hamstring strain, one that was more severe than Marsh’s.
Turner is ramping up his rehab this week in the hope that can be ready, according to Thomson, “sometime next week.”
While in London, Turner worked out with the team and told reporters that he was “getting close” to returning and Thomson said he was about “75 to 80 percent” in terms of recovery.
Both Turner and the Phillies would like him to return to the lineup without a rehab assignment. Turner can opt to refuse one as a veteran.
Turner suffered the injury in early May against the San Francisco Giants and was placed on the IL on May 4.
Before the injury Turner was the team’s top hitter, as he slashed .343/.392/.460/.852 in 33 games with 10 doubles, two home runs and nine RBI. He also had 10 stolen bases.