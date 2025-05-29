Phillies, Division Rival Mets Named Fits for Intriguing Outfielder
For a while now, two position groups have been circled as areas the Philadelphia Phillies will try to upgrade before the trade deadline; bullpen and outfield.
When it comes to relievers, there are multiple ways to add different arms to the mix, with waiver claims being an option to take on a reclamation project who might have more gas left in the tank if they can turn his season around.
But that isn't the case with impact outfielders.
The Phillies will have to put together a package to acquire one, so until the deadline passes, they are going to be linked with tons of names who might come available.
Someone who is starting to become popular in trade rumors is Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins, an intriguing player who is putting together the best season he's had since he was an All-Star in 2021.
Slashing .232/.324/.448 with 10 homers, 19 extra-base hits, 31 RBI and an OPS+ of 124 through 50 games, the lefty center fielder would be an upgrade over what Philadelphia currently has in the mix based on Johan Rojas and Brandon Marsh both having OPS+ figures under the league average of 100.
Because of that, it should be no surprise that R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports listed the Phillies as a fit for Mullins, but he also added some spice to the equation when he highlighted the New York Mets as a suitor, too.
A potential bidding war between the two NL East rivals would make for a notable deadline.
While it's well-documented Philadelphia needs some outfield help, the Mets could also use another player in the grass with Jesse Winker and Jose Siri on the injured list and the duo of Tyrone Taylor and Starling Marte putting up below average OPS+ numbers.
Would the Phillies overpay to not let their archrival land an upgrade?
That will be a story to monitor as things get closer to that point in July when players start being shopped around by their teams.