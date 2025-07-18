Inside The Phillies

Phillies Draft Pick Possesses 'Big-League Upside' With Deep Repertoire

One Philadelphia Phillies draft pick stands out amongst his peers.

Kenneth Teape

May 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Detailed view of a Philadelphia Phillies hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park.
May 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Detailed view of a Philadelphia Phillies hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Philadelphia Phillies were in a peculiar spot heading into the 2025 MLB draft.

Historically, teams know that the players they are selecting, even early on, are going to need some time in the minor leagues to perfect their craft. Rarely are players making their debuts in the Big Leagues right away.

But, given their need for pitching help, specifically in the bullpen, the Phillies were on the lookout for players in the MLB draft who could potentially help contribute to their Major League roster right away.

More News: Phillies Skipper Admitted Team 'Needs a Break' Heading Into All-Star Week

With their first-round pick, No. 26 overall, they selected Gage Wood out of the University of Arkansas, whom some evaluators believe can help the team immediately as a relief pitcher while developing as a starting pitcher down the line.

In the second round, they doubled down on pitchers who could help within the next year at the Big League level.

With the No. 63 overall pick, Philadelphia selected Cade Obermueller out of the University of Iowa.

More News: Former Phillies Pitching Prospect Turns Heads With Performance at MLB Futures Game

It was actually the second time that he was selected during the MLB draft, with the Texas Rangers picking him in the 19th round in 2024, but he decided to return to Iowa for one more season.

It was the right decision, seeing as he made a 17-round jump in the draft and is another player the Phillies could fast-track through the minor leagues, given his pedigree and excellent repertoire.

“Remember Wes Obermueller? Of course you do. This is his son, and he has big-league upside thanks to a low-90s fastball, a sweeper, and a sidearm release point,” wrote R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports, highlighting the former Hawkeye as his favorite pick outside of the first round for Philadelphia.

More News: Phillies Lauded for Adding Two Potential Immediate Impact Players in MLB Draft

Obermueller has everything that a pitcher needs to succeed and be an impact performer in the Big Leagues.

His arsenal is a good one, which he showcased to great success this past year with Iowa, mowing through the competition.

He saved the best for last, recording a 3.02 ERA across 15 starts and 83.1 innings pitched with an eye-catching 117 strikeouts.

More News: Phillies Select Three Ready-Made Pitchers in Day 1 of 2025 MLB Draft

It may not be long until Obermueller is showcasing this stuff in front of Phillies fans at Citizens Bank Park.

For more Phillies news, head over to Phillies On SI.

Published
Kenneth Teape
KENNETH TEAPE

Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.

Home/News