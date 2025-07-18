Phillies Draft Pick Possesses 'Big-League Upside' With Deep Repertoire
The Philadelphia Phillies were in a peculiar spot heading into the 2025 MLB draft.
Historically, teams know that the players they are selecting, even early on, are going to need some time in the minor leagues to perfect their craft. Rarely are players making their debuts in the Big Leagues right away.
But, given their need for pitching help, specifically in the bullpen, the Phillies were on the lookout for players in the MLB draft who could potentially help contribute to their Major League roster right away.
With their first-round pick, No. 26 overall, they selected Gage Wood out of the University of Arkansas, whom some evaluators believe can help the team immediately as a relief pitcher while developing as a starting pitcher down the line.
In the second round, they doubled down on pitchers who could help within the next year at the Big League level.
With the No. 63 overall pick, Philadelphia selected Cade Obermueller out of the University of Iowa.
It was actually the second time that he was selected during the MLB draft, with the Texas Rangers picking him in the 19th round in 2024, but he decided to return to Iowa for one more season.
It was the right decision, seeing as he made a 17-round jump in the draft and is another player the Phillies could fast-track through the minor leagues, given his pedigree and excellent repertoire.
“Remember Wes Obermueller? Of course you do. This is his son, and he has big-league upside thanks to a low-90s fastball, a sweeper, and a sidearm release point,” wrote R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports, highlighting the former Hawkeye as his favorite pick outside of the first round for Philadelphia.
Obermueller has everything that a pitcher needs to succeed and be an impact performer in the Big Leagues.
His arsenal is a good one, which he showcased to great success this past year with Iowa, mowing through the competition.
He saved the best for last, recording a 3.02 ERA across 15 starts and 83.1 innings pitched with an eye-catching 117 strikeouts.
It may not be long until Obermueller is showcasing this stuff in front of Phillies fans at Citizens Bank Park.
