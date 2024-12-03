Phillies Dream Addition Mike Trout Listed As Player With Worst MLB Contract
The Philadelphia Phillies are looking for help in their lineup.
Free agency could be the route they take, but there is also a possibility they try to flip Alec Bohm to get an offensive weapon for their outfield, the one clear area of need that Dave Dombrowski has to upgrade this winter.
All things are one the table for the Phillies.
Juan Soto could still be a possibility, even if it feels unlikely at this point, and the potential blockbuster featuring Garrett Crochet and Luis Robert Jr. continues to hover around Philadelphia since that would solve two problems in one trade.
However, there is always the ever present hope that the Phillies pull of the fan base's dream move to bring Mike Trout to the franchise.
While the bloom is off that rose a bit because of the injuries he has suffered in recent years, it's hard not to be excited about the local kid coming to Philadelphia to help them win a World Series title, playing alongside his rival Bryce Harper as they search to win the championship that's missing from both of their future Hall of Fame careers.
It would be a storybook ending if the Phillies are able to pull this off, but they also know the baggage that would potentially come from acquiring Trout.
Not only are the injuries a concern, but so is his contract.
In fact, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report has listed his deal as the worst in all of Major League Baseball with six years and $223.2 million still to be paid out.
"... he has played in just 266 of 648 games over the past four seasons, which amounts to nearly 60 percent of the time spent watching from the sidelines ... Trout's contract is essentially immovable at this point, leaving an Angels team that is in serious need of a roster retooling to continue trying to build around its aging superstar and his bloated salary," he writes.
Acquiring this contract would certainly be frowned upon by just about everyone around the MLB, no matter how much of a legend Trout is.
Everything the Phillies do from this point forward has to be with the intent of winning the World Series.
Would bringing in Trout accomplish that?
Perhaps.
He's still an elite player when healthy, evident by his 140 OPS+ and 10 home runs across his 126 plate appearances last year, but if he's not available, then that would completely hinder Philadelphia.
Trout should probably become a designated hitter for the remainder of his career, and considering Kyle Schwarber's contract is up at the end of this upcoming season, then the future Hall of Famer could slide into that role.
However, that wouldn't solve their issues in the outfield, something that has severely hindered Philadelphia in their quest for a championship.