Phillies Dynamic Star Had Historically Productive, All-Around Month at the Plate
The Philadelphia Phillies lineup received a lot of excellent contributions from players up and down the roster in the month of August.
Designated hitter Kyle Schwarber was garnering a ton of headlines with the power display that he put on. August was historic for him. He put together back-to-back months of at least 12 home runs and 29 RBI, the first player to do so since Mark McGwire.
The soon to be free agent wasn’t the only Phillies player who was putting up historic numbers at the plate. Joining him in that department was shortstop Trea Turner. He took his game to another level in August, as one of three shortstops, along with Francisco Lindor of the New York Mets and Bo Bichette of the Toronto Blue Jays, to have at least 40 hits, 20 runs scored and 15 RBI.
It wasn’t the only history that the talented shortstop made last month. Individually, he stuffed the stat sheet in a fashion that hasn’t been seen in nearly 20 years. His blend of contact skills, power and speed were on full display in August.
Trea Turner Historically Stuffed the Stat Sheet in August
He had a .336/.385/.520 slash line with a tOPS+ of 125 and sOPS+ of 147. 42 hits were recorded along with 20 runs scored and 20 RBI. Eight doubles, three triples, three home runs and 10 stolen bases were produced. As shared by nugget chef on X, Turner is the first player to have at least three home runs, three triples, eight doubles and 10 stolen bases in a single August since Hanley Ramirez with the Florida Marlins, when he won the National League Rookie of the Year Award.
The Philadelphia star became the sixth player to reach those plateaus in August in MLB history. Before Ramirez, the most recent was Chuck Knoblauch in 1995. Frankie Frisch in 1921, Max Carey in 1924 and Cesar Cedeno in 1972 were the others to accomplish the impressive combination of stats.
Turner has caught fire and it could not have been at a better time for the Phillies. With their rivals, the New York Mets, putting up some historic offensive numbers of their own, it was fortunate Philadelphia had at least one player keeping up with them. Entering the final month of the season, he could be hitting his peak, which is great news for the team.
Along with his offensive contributions, Turner has turned himself into one of the best defensive shortstops in the MLB. After struggling mightily with the glove since joining the Phillies, his turnaround in that area is the most impressive part of his campaign. One that should receive some MVP consideration when it is all said and done.