Phillies Farm System Heading in Right Direction in Most Recent Updated Rankings
The Philadelphia Phillies are one of the true contenders in baseball this season.
They have their flaws, which they would like to address ahead of the MLB trade deadline, but as long as their starting pitching remains healthy, they will be able to compete with any team in the league.
With Dave Dombrowski running the front office, you can count on the Phillies being aggressive in filling the current voids on their roster.
The most pressing needs are a late-game reliever and an outfielder, specifically someone who can play center field.
Given the way the market is shaping up currently, it is going to be costly to acquire either of those needs, let alone both.
Luckily for Philadelphia, they have the organizational depth to pull off multiple deals should the opportunity arise.
That is because some of their prospects are really beginning to show out in the minor leagues, helping push the team up the most recent farm system rankings shared by Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report.
The Phillies are one of the biggest risers in the latest edition of the rankings, along with the Milwaukee Brewers.
Philadelphia is now ranked No. 8, with their system being headlined by star pitching prospect, Andrew Painter.
His much-anticiapted MLB debut is expected to come in the near future, with the team vaguely saying sometime in the summer he would be on a Major League mound.
The list also features utility man Otto Kemp, who has filled in admirably for the injured Bryce Harper at first base. Starting pitcher Mick Abel has also cemented his place in the Big League starting rotation.
Getting useful production from Tier 5 and Tier 4 prospects is something every organziation wishes they could receive.
Philadelphia is currently benefitting from that and have plenty other prospects working their way through the pipeline.
That provides Dombrowski with some manueverability. He has the means to make a splash ahead of the deadline and the organizational depth to have a smooth transition from the current core to the next one while still remaining competitive at the Major League level.
Right now, the Phillies have the best of both worlds, being run like a well-oiled machine.
