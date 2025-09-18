Phillies Free Agent Pitcher's Massive Projected Market Makes Keeping Him Difficult
The Philadelphia Phillies have some big goals this October, trying to get over the World Series hump which has prevented them from finishing things off the last three years with some heartbreaking playoff exits.
Whether or not they can actually get it done this time around and bring a championship banner back to Philadelphia remains to be seen, but either way, there are going to be some very tough decisions to be made the second the season ends.
Understandably, Kyle Schwarber has gotten most of the attention with regards to Phillies impending free agents along with J.T. Realmuto, but the most important potential departure is not either of them. It's sudden left-handed ace Ranger Suárez, who has had a career season in 2025 and is only getting better. Out of arbitration years though, Suárez is set to hit the open market, and Robert Murray of FanSided named the lefty to his list of players who will wind up being overpaid.
Suárez Projected to Receive Absolutely Massive Contract
"Philadelphia is going to have to make some very difficult decisions in free agency, with players such as Schwarber, JT Realmuto and Suarez among those on expiring contracts," Murray wrote. "They can’t keep everyone...if the demand for pitching in recent seasons has been any indication, Suarez should have a hot market and land a very, very lucrative contract in free agency."
Philadelphia has never necessarily been afraid to hand out a huge contract -- especially to a homegrown star -- but choices are going to have to be made this winter, and the someone like Suárez could wind up being a casualty.
Suárez Has Been Absolutely Sensational for Phillies
Over 24 starts, Suárez has pitched to a 2.84 ERA and 1.168 WHIP, both figures which are the best of his career as a full-time starter. Most impressively, he has accounted for a bWAR of 5.2, making him one of the most valuable pitchers in all of baseball.
Throw in the fact that he's left-handed as well as still just 30 years old, and this has the kind of recipe which ends in someone making him the kind of offer Philadelphia is just not willing to extend. With the way the pitching on the market cashed in last year, it's shaping up for the Phillies to either pony up a long-term, nine-figure deal for Suárez or be prepared to watch him pitch for someone else.
Philadelphia can afford to keep him if they want to, and frankly a lot of it may depend on whether he holds up his end of the bargain this October. If Suárez performs well and is a key piece of a deep run, it will increase the urgency to keep him, however it will of course also increase the lengths other teams may be willing to go to pry him away.
The focus is going to continue to remain on Schwarber and Realmuto, but the hope from Philadelphia fans is that Dave Dombrowski can find some way to keep Suárez in the fold as well.