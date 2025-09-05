The Phillies Need Ranger Suarez to Continue his Dominant Pitching Down the Stretch
It was another day, another start, and another win for the Philadelphia Phillies delivered by pitcher Ranger Suarez, who has looked downright dominant over a handful of appearances. The veteran left-hander sputtered a bit in August, but has turned things around as his club looks to hit the finish line at full stride in 2025.
On Wednesday, Suarez (11-6) tossed six scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, which led to a 2-0 shutout victory for the Phils. Trea Turner and Bryson Stott drove in the only two runs of the ballgame, and Jhoan Duran notched his 26th save of the season.
It was another impressive outing for Suarez, who has been red-hot on the mound for Philly. The 30-year-old closed out last month by being named the National League Player of the Week for the period ending August 24, 2025. In that stretch, he posted Cy Young Award-winning numbers, going 2-0 with a 1.32 ERA, 21 strikeouts, and no walks over 13 2/3 innings pitched.
That's good news for a team that lost the staff's ace, Zack Wheeler, shut down for the season because of blood clot surgery, and has seen the normally reliable Aaron Nola, who has struggled since returning from injury.
The Phillies are Eyeing the Top Spot in the NL Playoffs
The Phillies' win over the Brewers serves multiple purposes. First, it was another showcase by Suarez that proves he could be peaking at the perfect time. Also, it helps lower the team's magic number to clinch the NL East to 17. They currently lead the New York Mets by six games.
But on a grander scale, the Brewers are currently the winningest team in baseball at (86at) and they hold the number one seed in the playoffs. But the Phillies (81-59) are attempting a late-season run to grab that top spot.
The Boys from the City of Brotherly Love will open a three-game series at Miami on Friday night. Cristopher Sánchez (11-5) will get the start for Philadelphia. Meanwhile, the Brewers begin a three-game series at Pittsburgh, currently in last place in the NL Central.