Phillies Free Agent Signing Biggest Unknown but May Define This Season
How the Philadelphia Phillies handled their offseason surprised a lot of people.
The team found a lot of success in the regular season, winning 95 games and finishing in first place in the National League East. However, that success didn’t carry over to when it mattered most in the postseason.
In the NLDS, they were eliminated by the New York Mets in four games, the second straight year they had a woeful showing in the playoffs.
Despite that, the front office decided to mostly run things back with the same core.
Not many changes were made, as only one addition was made to the projected starting lineup: Max Kepler.
Coming off the least productive season of his career, the Phillies are hoping that a bounce-back is in store for 2025. A highly productive player when on the field, but staying healthy has been a struggle for him during his career.
In addition to needing to stay healthy, Kepler is learning a brand new position.
Philadelphia is deploying him in left field, a position he has never played as a professional.
There is certainly a risk to the team’s plans, especially because he adds another southpaw swinger to what was already a left-handed heavy lineup.
How he adapts to his new position and overcomes his durability concerns is the Phillies’ biggest unknown early in the season.
“...If this is a sign of things to come, the Phillies will be thrilled with their new left fielder, who would provide another big bat in the bottom half of the lineup, as well as provide solid defense in the field,” wrote Todd Zolecki of MLB.com.
The Philadelphia beat writer is referencing the start which Kepler got off to in spring training, as he was incredibly productive during Grapefruit League exhibition games.
In 50 plate appearances, he had a .375/.500/.675 slash line with three home runs and three doubles, adding one stolen base. He drew 10 walks compared to only nine strikeouts, showing impressive patience and grasp of the strike zone.
That stellar production has carried over into the regular season, where Kepler has gotten off to a great start.
Through his first 14 plate appearances, he has produced a .364/.500/.818 slash line with one home run and two doubles.
Everything will come down to health with Kepler. When he stays on the field, he can put up some big numbers, such as when he launched 36 home runs in 2019. In 2023, he played in 130 games and produced an OPS+ of 120.
Getting close to those numbers and Philadelphia will look great signing him to a one-year, $10 million prove it deal this past winter.