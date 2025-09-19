Phillies Free Agent Star Projected to Receive Massive Overpay in Bidding War
The Philadelphia Phillies are going to attempt in the coming weeks to get over the World Series hump this October as one of the best teams in a wide open National League race following some brutal playoff exits over the last three years.
With a current core that has been eliminated in heartbreak fashion for three consecutive seasons, this year feels like as good a chance as the Phillies have had to finally get it done. Whether they are actually able to do it or not, they are going to have some tough choices to make after the season does come to an end with some key stars hitting free agency.
No one fits this bill more so than designated hitter Kyle Schwarber, who has had the kind of historic career campaign which makes it so difficult to let him go while being potentially even tougher to keep him. Schwarber loves playing in Philadelphia, but teams will be coming after him hard. In a recent article naming some players who could wound up being overpaid, Robert Murray of FanSided says he expects a bidding war for the slugger, and the end result being someone pays too much.
Schwarber Projected to Receive Massive Contract on Open Market
"Schwarber is going to have many teams in the running for his services this winter, with the Philadelphia Phillies surely going to attempt to re-sign the star slugger," Murray wrote. "Bidding wars often lead to crazy contracts. Entering the season, I thought a contract slightly north of Teoscar Hernandez’s three-year, $66 million deal made sense for Schwarber. Now, I’m expecting him to blow it out of the water — and with so many teams after him, it’s anyone’s guess how high the bidding goes."
To be clear, Murray's take on Schwarber is not to say he does not believe he's worth the contract, but just that the team who eventually signs him is going to have to hand out a staggeringly large deal.
Schwarber Has Been Absolutely Sensational This Year
In a National League leading 153 games played, Schwarber has slashed .243/.370/.567 with 53 home runs and an MLB leading 128 RBI, absolutely slugging his way into the record books with long ball after long ball. As we have seen time and time again, the 32-year-old has a flair for the dramatic and tends to be at his best when the lights are brightest in October.
The Phillies will have to hope that trend can continue if they are going to accomplish the lofty goals they are staring down starting just over a week from now. It's easy to let the impending free agency of one of the most beloved players in the organization hang over things and be a distraction, however Philadelphia must not let that hang over things as it prepares for the playoffs.
Whether he's here or not next year, the Phillies should try to send Schwarber out the right way and bring back a World Series banner to the City of Brotherly Love.